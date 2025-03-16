"I want something back": Coach Prime makes clear demand from Colorado athletes in latest Spring practice video

A recent clip of Deion Sanders, known as Coach Prime, delivering a motivational speech to the Colorado Buffaloes has surfaced ahead of the 2025 season. Sanders is entering his third year as the program's head coach. The upcoming season will be a major test for him, as he will lead a new roster and compete without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Ad

The Buffaloes are in spring training camp, preparing for the new season. On Saturday, Well Off Media released behind-the-scenes footage of Coach Prime urging his team to put in more effort. He explained that he held practice inside their facility due to the weather and expected his players to make the most of it in return.

"In life, you're going to understand, when somebody do something for you, they going to want something back," he said. "I want something back. All I ask for is work. The work that you put in is going to help you elevate to the next level. We good?" Coach Prime said (5:35 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

The players responded positively to his speech, and the video showed highlights from their practice. Afterward, Sanders praised the team and encouraged those who struggled to work on improving. He also announced a new drill in which players will choose a teammate for a one-on-one play.

"We gonna get it on next week," Coach Prime said (15:45 onwards). "We good? Everybody have a great weekend. I'm proud of you. You ended up on a great note. I'm really darn proud of you. Those who didn't have a great practice, let's look at the films and try to fix it because you're capable. You're definitely capable."

Ad

New faces part of Coach Prime's roster for 2025 season

Coach Prime hopes to get his new roster in shape for the challenges ahead. With Shedeur Sanders entering the 2025 NFL draft, Julian Lewis is expected to take over as the team’s starting quarterback in his freshman year.

The highly touted recruit, nicknamed Juju, was featured in the spring training camp video, completing passes during drills.

Ad

Colorado also made key additions to its defense, including Martavius French. The linebacker transferred to the team after three seasons with UTSA. French finished last season with 80 total tackles (52 solo) and one sack.

The Buffaloes will also have some players returning from last year’s roster as they aim to compete for the Big 12 title. With other wide receivers leaving the team, Drelon Miller may see more opportunities in the passing game.

Ad

Last season, he had 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, playing behind Travis Hunter and Will Shepard.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place