"Coach Prime got some big boys": Fans amazed by Colorado's O-line vs D-line competing at spring practice

The Colorado Buffaloes have begun spring practice for their third campaign under head coach Deion Sanders. Last season, he led them to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl game appearance since 2020. Unfortunately, the Buffs could not end the season with a win, losing to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

With the onset of the offseason, several key players have departed in the transfer portal or have declared for the NFL draft. However, Deion Sanders has put in the work to revamp his roster and coaching staff, including the team's offensive and defensive line.

On Thursday, Deion Sanders posted a snippet of Colorado's spring practice on Instagram. In the clip, we see the team's offensive and defensive line battle it out on the field, giving a glimpse of what to expect this year.

Fans took to the comments to express their thoughts and opinions on Colorado's O-line and D-line. Some reacted to the type of players that Coach Prime had on the team.

"Prime got some big boys out there," one fan exclaimed.

"Coach, you've definitely made some progress when it comes to recruiting guys with size and speed. Noticeable difference! Keep building. Brick by brick," another fan said.

Fans react on IG

"Pancakers vs Buffalos," one fan commented.

A few others are excited to see how the O-line and D-line perform this upcoming season.

"I'm already looking forward to the Buffalos 2025 season, excited to see what this new team will do! GO BUFFS," one fan stated.

Fans react on IG

"Excited about the new Season," another fan commented.

"Buffs 2025 loading," this fan said.

Fans react on IG

Deion Sanders lost Kahlil Benson and Nikhai Hill-Green this offseason. However, the program has gone on to bring in the likes of Zarian McGill, Martavius French, Tavian Coleman, Tyler Johnson, and a few others.

The Buffs' O-line and D-line had a few problems last season. However, Coach Prime is looking to rectify those problems and have a well-rounded team to compete for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

Deion Sanders is pumped up for spring practice week

The spring practices will give Coach Prime an idea of his team's performance on the field for the upcoming season. Furthermore, it will also clear the cloud of uncertainty looming over who will be the team's starting quarterback after Shedeur Sanders' departure.

On Monday, Deion Sanders shared a tweet on X, expressing his excitement for the team's upcoming spring practices. The Buffs are also going to host a joint Pro Day under Big 12 later on this month.

"I'm so darn excited about this week! It was my mama's birthday. we start SPRING PRACTICE TUESDAY & God is gonna do something incredible for u and I this week. 'I BELIVE.'" Coach Prime wrote.

Deion Sanders flipped the commitment of five-star quarterback prospect Julian Lewis from USC last November. Apart from this, he also brought in Kaidon Salter from Liberty for a veteran presence on the depth chart.

Fans will be waiting in anticipation to see who wins the quarterback battle for the honor of QB1 this upcoming season.

