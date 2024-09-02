"You a dirty player": Shedeur Sanders teases brother Shilo during practice post win over North Dakota State

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders' actions in the opening game against North Dakota State on Thursday could have cost Colorado a win. However, the Buffaloes were lucky to escape that.

Colorado secured a narrow 31-26 victory over the Bison but the penalties against Shilo and Shedeur's decision to throw late in the game despite holding a lead raised some concerns.

In a video captured by Deion Sanders Jr., the two brothers had a friendly trash talk about their actions in the Week 1 game in practice on Sunday as they prepare for the next game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shedeur: “You a dirty player”

Trending

Shilo: “You dirty for calling that pass play at the end of the game”

Shedeur: “Y’all dirty for letting them catch a Hail Mary…My fault I had faith I didn’t know they’d drive down in 30 seconds”

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders’ late decision that nearly jeopardized Colorado

Shedeur Sanders delivered an outstanding performance on Thursday night against North Dakota State. The quarterback showcased brilliance on the gridiron by throwing for 445 yards and four touchdowns. However, his decision later in the game nearly jeopardized Colorado.

With less than two minutes on the clock and the Buffaloes up by five points, Sanders intended to give wide receiver LaJohntay Wester a chance to make a big catch. He made a bold decision to go against offensive coordinator Pat Schumur’s play call to carry out his plans.

However, this well-intentioned move by the quarterback carried significant risk given the game's tight circumstances. Shedeur Sanders' decision led to an incomplete pass, which gave North Dakota State the ball back with less than a minute left to drive down the field.

Although Colorado's defense managed to hold on for the win against the Football Championship subdivision team, Deion Sanders wasn't entirely satisfied with how the final sequence played out, recognizing the unnecessary risk that could have cost them the game.

Deion Sanders' reaction to Shedeur’s late decision against North Dakota State

Deion Sanders reacted to Shedeur's gamble late in the game against North Dakota State. He expressed some concerns about the move despite the win.

“Shedeur is such a good kid, sometimes it costs him. Because at the end of the game, we just wanted to run the ball and let's get out of here,” Sanders said after the game.

“That's his character. I'm like ‘Dawg...Come on, Dawg.” Not right now. you know it's not time to be the "good guy" right now. It's time to put this game away. But that's what that was so he checked into it.”

Shedeur Sanders continues to remain an important part of the Colorado setup as the team seeks redemption in 2024. The Buffaloes come up against Nebraska in Week 2 and will hope to repeat the win recorded last season against the Cornhuskers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback