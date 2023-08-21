"You felt the revenge factor on the Bama side building": Paul Finebaum recalls the hunger of Saban's Alabama to beat Gators in the 2009 SEC Game

In the Netflix Documentary UNTOLD: Swamp Kings, sports author Paul Finebaum recalled how Nick Saban's Alabama was motivated and focused on defeating Urban Meyer's Florida Gators in the 2009 SEC championship game. It was one of the most historic moments in college football history.

Under Meyer, the Gators won the 2008 SEC championship defeating Alabama. But it was the beginning of a new era for Saban's team that carved out one of the best decades for the Crimson Tide.

The four-part documentary is set to release on August 22. But 247Sports got early access privileges to the series. Brad Crawford wrote about how the Florida Gators had a scintillating run in 2009 before clashing with the Crimson Tide in the final.

In the documentary, we hear Paul Finebaum reminisce about the atmosphere building up ahead of the SEC championship final between the two teams.

"The whole SEC Championship game that year had a different feeling than the previous season. You felt the revenge factor on the Bama side building," Finebaum said.

Experts had the Gators as the favorites to win the championship. They also placed quarterback Tim Tebow ahead of Alabama's Greg McElroy.

But the outcome was different. Nick Saban and his team dismantled Florida 23-13, crushing their hopes of lifting back-to-back national titles. It also brought an end to their 22-game winning streak.

Urban Meyer recalls the decision to quit Florida Gators in 2005

In the documentary, the former college football coach turned analyst talked about how his first season with the Florida Gators was shrouded with uncertainty. This came after the loss to South Carolina Gamecocks in 2005, who were led by former Gators coach Steve Spurrier.

Urban Meyer recalled how fans booed him when walking into a restaurant in Florida, which led to him losing his confidence. Furthermore, the defeat at the hands of Spurrier was bitter because fans considered him the brain behind the offense and wanted him back as the coach.

"After that loss at South Carolina, I walk into this restaurant in Gainsville, Florida, and they boo me...they booed me. People started to question me as a leader and to say that I lost my confidence. ... I certainly lost my confidence. I never had that much doubt. I thought there's a decent chance this one's over."

But the 59-year-old decided to overcome the hurdle of the defeat, thus starting a flourishing career with the Florida Gators.