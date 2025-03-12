"You got the best staff in college football": Deion Sanders motivates Colorado players with his latest brag

Coach Deion Sanders is once again motivating his Colorado players, this time by boasting about what he believes is the best coaching staff in college football. He emphasized the staff’s extensive professional experience and urged players to take advantage of the knowledge at their disposal.

Sanders, who led Colorado to a 9-4 record in 2024—including a stunning upset over TCU in his debut season, has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround since taking over in 2023.

On Monday, in a video shared by Reach The People Media, Coach Prime delivered a passionate message:

“I want you to be successful,” Sanders said. “I want you to be that guy. I want you to be a dog. I want you to be winner, a winner. And I want you to make a lot of money. And I can help you do that. All you got to do is do your part. I can't do my part and your part at the same time.”

Sanders’ coaching staff provides the tools, but players must work to succeed. He encouraged them to seek guidance from his elite staff, packed with former pros who know what it takes to reach the next level.

“I'm telling you the truth,” he said. “You got the best staff in college from both. And everybody down there has come from the pros at an extremely high level. So if you want to know how to get there, ask him. Ask him. Ask these guys. Ask him how to get to the next level.”

Deion Sanders has built a powerhouse coaching staff stacked with legendary talent

Seven-time Pro Bowler Warren Sapp has been promoted to Pass Rush Coordinator, while fellow seven-time Pro Bowler Marshall Faulk takes over as Running Backs Coach.

Former nose tackle Domata Peko steps in as Defensive Line Coach and five-time Pro Bowler Andre Gurode joins as Assistant Offensive Line Coach.

Kevin Mathis, previously Jackson State’s Defensive Backs Coach, stays on as Cornerbacks Coach, while Jason Phillips, formerly with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, remains as Wide Receivers Coach. George Hegamin completes the lineup as Co-Assistant Coach.

Deion Sanders’ highest-paid assistant coach Robert Livingston

Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston reaffirmed his commitment to the program and Coach Deion Sanders, citing loyalty as his key reason for staying in Boulder for the 2025 season. Now the highest-paid assistant in program history, Livingston signed a two-year contract worth $1.55 million per year, solidifying his intent to remain.

Grateful for the opportunity, he credited athletic director Rick George and Coach Prime for changing his and his family's lives:

“I’m very appreciative of obviously Rick George and Prime….I’m thrilled to be here…excited for the future,” Livingston said. “They changed my life. They changed my families' lives, so it’s my job to not let them down.”

With confidence in Colorado’s direction under Deion Sanders, Livingston will be eager to help build the program’s future.

