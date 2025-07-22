"You got intoxicated with the success" - When Deion Sanders gave a reality check to Shedeur Sanders and Colorado players on losing to Kansas 

Last season, Deion Sanders helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and their first Bowl game appearance since 2020. They also made several memories, with two-way star Travis Hunter winning the Heisman and Coach Prime's son, Shedeur, winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. However, one moment that is still fresh in the minds of the fanbase is Deion Sanders' post-game speech after their game against the Kansas Jayhawks in November 2024. Following a four-game winning streak, the Buffs were on the road to take on the Jayhawks. Before the game, Hunter and Cobee Bryant found themselves engaged in some trash talk. However, in the end, Sanders' team succumbed to a 21-37 loss. After the game, he addressed the team in the locker room, talking about how they had grown overconfident because of their temporary success. &quot;Coach Prime&quot; shared a clip of his speech on Instagram soon after the game, where he said: &quot;Theres' not one of you that can say you've played your best game,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;Nobody in here can say you gave your maximum effort. You gave it all you could. There's nobody. And you see the result. &quot;The problem is, you got intoxicated with success. And success is intoxicating. You start believing what they're saying. You start listening to more what they're saying. You brought into all that foolishness that you were this, and you went out there and we got humbled... But it is what it is...,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the disappointing loss, the Buffs made a strong comeback with a 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State at home. However, they ended their season with a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl showdown. Deion Sanders gears up for first season without his sons Shedeur and Shilo Throughout his collegiate coaching journey, &quot;Coach Prime&quot; had Shilo and Shedeur by his side. After their stint at Jackson State, they arrived in Boulder in 2023 and became key players on the roster. Both Shilo and Shedeur made their way to the NFL in this year's draft. Thus, the 2025 campaign will be the first time Sanders will be without his sons by his side. Following Shedeur's departure, he brought in Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian Lewis to compete for the starting quarterback role. Apart from his sons, &quot;Coach Prime&quot; also lost key players like Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, to name a few. However, he utilized the offseason to revamp both his roster and coaching staff. It will be interesting to see if Coach Prime can help the Buffs compete for a spot in the 12-team playoffs this year. How do you think Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.