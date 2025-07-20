"Shedeur was supposed to go 1st round" - Shilo Sanders mimics Deion Sanders while messing with lady customer at KFC drive-through in Tampa

Shilo Sanders isn’t just handing out free chicken; He’s serving jokes, too.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie safety turned a routine charity challenge into a lighthearted spectacle last week. He entertained drive-through customers at a KFC in the Tampa Bay area with his wit and charisma.And yes, even his brother Shedeur caught a stray.“I got another son named Shedeur, he was supposed to go first round, but I don’t know what happened,” Shilo said to a customer, slipping into an impersonation of his father, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe moment, captured on video and posted to Shilo’s YouTube channel on Thursday, drew laughter from fans online.The KFC shift was part of a Sanders family challenge spearheaded by Deion. He tasked each of his sons with handing out 250 free “Fill Up” meals in the NFL cities they now call home.But Shilo Sanders did more than just move meals. Between giving away boxes of chicken and taking drive-thru orders, he cracked jokes and signed autographs. He even started a running gag when he encountered a person with the last name “Sanders.”He wasn’t done. One employee at the restaurant mentioned her name, Connie Knight, which just so happens to be the name of Shilo’s grandmother, Deion’s mother.“Wait. ... Are you my grandma in Tampa!?” he asked, leaning into the coincidence.Shilo Sanders' uphill climb in Tampa BayNCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: ImagnWhile Shilo Sanders was all jokes, the mention of Shedeur Sanders' draft slide wasn’t entirely without sting. The Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback was projected by many to be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick this spring but slipped to the fifth round as the 144th pick.In Shilo's case, the 24-year-old safety wasn’t drafted at all, signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.Making the final roster won’t be easy. Tampa Bay’s defensive backfield is stacked with competition, including second-round pick Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame and third-rounder Jacob Parrish from Kansas State. Both rookies come in with significant upside, and coach Todd Bowles, a former defensive back himself, is expected to keep the bar high.During his college career, which spanned South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado, Shilo Sanders tallied 184 tackles, six forced fumbles and six interceptions, including an 80-yard pick-six in 2023.