  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Shedeur was supposed to go 1st round" - Shilo Sanders mimics Deion Sanders while messing with lady customer at KFC drive-through in Tampa

"Shedeur was supposed to go 1st round" - Shilo Sanders mimics Deion Sanders while messing with lady customer at KFC drive-through in Tampa

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:31 GMT
Shedeur Sanders x Shilo Sanders collage
Shilo, Shedeur and Deion Sanders (Imagn)

Shilo Sanders isn’t just handing out free chicken; He’s serving jokes, too.

Ad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie safety turned a routine charity challenge into a lighthearted spectacle last week. He entertained drive-through customers at a KFC in the Tampa Bay area with his wit and charisma.

And yes, even his brother Shedeur caught a stray.

“I got another son named Shedeur, he was supposed to go first round, but I don’t know what happened,” Shilo said to a customer, slipping into an impersonation of his father, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The moment, captured on video and posted to Shilo’s YouTube channel on Thursday, drew laughter from fans online.

The KFC shift was part of a Sanders family challenge spearheaded by Deion. He tasked each of his sons with handing out 250 free “Fill Up” meals in the NFL cities they now call home.

But Shilo Sanders did more than just move meals. Between giving away boxes of chicken and taking drive-thru orders, he cracked jokes and signed autographs. He even started a running gag when he encountered a person with the last name “Sanders.”

Ad

He wasn’t done. One employee at the restaurant mentioned her name, Connie Knight, which just so happens to be the name of Shilo’s grandmother, Deion’s mother.

“Wait. ... Are you my grandma in Tampa!?” he asked, leaning into the coincidence.

Shilo Sanders' uphill climb in Tampa Bay

NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn

While Shilo Sanders was all jokes, the mention of Shedeur Sanders' draft slide wasn’t entirely without sting. The Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback was projected by many to be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick this spring but slipped to the fifth round as the 144th pick.

Ad

In Shilo's case, the 24-year-old safety wasn’t drafted at all, signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Making the final roster won’t be easy. Tampa Bay’s defensive backfield is stacked with competition, including second-round pick Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame and third-rounder Jacob Parrish from Kansas State. Both rookies come in with significant upside, and coach Todd Bowles, a former defensive back himself, is expected to keep the bar high.

During his college career, which spanned South Carolina, Jackson State and Colorado, Shilo Sanders tallied 184 tackles, six forced fumbles and six interceptions, including an 80-yard pick-six in 2023.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications