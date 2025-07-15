Shilo Sanders' shenanigans show no end after dad Coach Prime declares Tampa trip for special meetup with son

Shilo Sanders is no longer part of the Colorado Buffaloes and will be playing as a rookie in the NFL this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After an injury-ridden 2024, the Buccs picked up the son of Deion Sanders as an undrafted free agent.

But Shilo is not the only member of the Sanders family to be playing in the NFL this season, with Shedeur Sanders vying to be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Despite no longer playing for his team, Deion Sanders has not forgotten about his sons. In a recent video shared on social media, Coach Prime is seen planning for a road trip to visit both Shilo and Shedeur at their respective training camps. But, this created a dilemma: Who does he see first?

We discover that Deion is going to see Shilo first, which prompts this response from the player.

"You're coming to my practice first. That means I'm your favorite son."

This is the kind of response we have come to expect from Shilo Sanders when conversations between him and his brother occur. However, one can assume that Deion does not have a favorite son. He is proud that two of his sons have made it to the NFL (unlike his eldest, Deion Jr.) and have become household names.

The journey to the NFL for Shilo was much more complicated than planned, and it would not have happened without his father's help. Before the 2024 season, Shilo was seen as a top safety and could have been a first- or second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, an injury in the second game of the season caused him to miss most of what could have been a strong senior year. He returned near the end, but this was not enough to boost his draft stock.

But Deion did not give up. He organized "NFL Combine-ese" events for Shilo to allow comparisons between himself and other prospects, as well as supporting him through interviews. In the end, Shilo did not hear his name called at the NFL Draft, but he has found a home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shilo Sanders on his sleep schedule

Shilo recently concerned some fans online by sharing his sleep schedule. In a YouTube stream, he said:

“I be getting too tired, like the sweet spot - six and a half hours, I can go to sleep at like 12:30 AM and wake up at 6:30/7 AM."

While concerning some, this is another reflection that Shilo is very much like his father, who infamously said this about sleep:

"Any man who sleeps past 7 AM is not a man."

Shilo will now hope to achieve the same level of success in the NFL that his father did.

