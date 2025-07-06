"You just added fuel to the fire": Former Alabama QB issues stern warning to FSU's Thomas Castellanos ahead of Week 1 showdown

Thomas Castellanos began his collegiate journey with UCF in 2022. After one season, he played for Boston College for the past two years. In December 2024, the quarterback transferred to play for the Florida State Seminoles. He is competing for the starting job with Brock Glenn on the depth chart.

Ad

In June, Castellanos talked to On3's Pete Nakos. During this interaction, he opened up about Florida State's season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30. The quarterback believes that without Nick Saban, they are not a tough team to beat on the gridiron.

"I'm excited, man," Castellanos said. "People, I don't know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Castellanos' words did not sit well with Alabama legend AJ McCarron. On Wednesday's episode of "The Dynasty" podcast, he called out the Florida State quarterback for his remarks.

"Where do you even start," McCarron said as per On3. "You're going to a team that was 17th out of 17 teams in the ACC. Listen, I'm all for confidence, but this is stupidity. Just ask... Bill O'Brien. Call him up, ask Bill how Alabama is. What type of players they have, how they play the game and let OB tell you, hey Thomas, you might want to stay quiet on this one. Just go out and play.

Ad

"You just added fuel to the fire brother. I promise you. I wouldn't want to be you the first game of the year. I don't care how well you can run, how well you can throw it. Once you stand in that pocket and get hit a couple of times, that accuracy that dipped, that cost you the starting job, you'd better find it quick this offseason and during that game, because it ain't gonna be good."

Ad

AJ McCarron is not the only one to warn Thomas Castellanos about his comments on Alabama

Analyst David Pollack also warned Thomas Castellanos to tread lightly with his words ahead of their opener against Alabama. On Monday's episode of the "See Ball Get Ball" show, he shared some words of advice for the quarterback.

"I don't think Bama's like, 'We need this guy,' to get ready. But I do think Florida State, coming off such a bad year, I don't think you want to add fuel to the fire. You kind of want to fly under the radar. You do not want to give people things to talk about."

Mike Norvell helped the Seminoles to an ACC championship during the 2023 season. But they ended up on the other end of the spectrum last year, finishing with a disappointing 2-10 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.