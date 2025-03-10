"You just full of riddles today": Shilo Sanders teases dad Coach Prime for his back to back one liners at gym

Shilo Sanders is gearing up for the NFL draft after spending the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes under the guidance of his dad, Deion Sanders. Shilo and his brother, Shedeur, have both declared for the draft and are looking to make a name for themselves in the league.

On Monday, Coach Prime posted a video on his Instagram. In the video, we see him accompanying Shilo Sanders during his workout session at the gym. Deion Sanders dropped a few motivational words during the session to hype Shilo up for his new journey in the league.

"Back in Florida, we use to have something called catch the rabbit," Coach Prime said. "When you catch the rabbit baby you ain't thinking. You just going to get it."

Shilo then asked his dad how many rabbits he caught during his playing days. Coach Prime replied with a very philosophical answer.

"How many rabbits caught me, is what you should be asking," Coach Prime said. "Then when you get to a point of time in life you become the rabbit. There's one point in life I was chasing. Then that transitioned to being chased."

Shilo Sanders considered his father's words and replied:

"You're just full of riddles today."

Shilo Sanders was not invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Thus, he is looking to improve his draft stock during Colorado's Pro Day later this month. At the moment, the Colorado safety is projected as a UDFA prospect in April.

Deion Sanders makes expensive bet with Shilo Sanders

During another training session, Shilo Sanders told his dad about his goals during the Pro Day. He stated that he would run the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds.

"This time, I'm running 4.4," Shilo said.

Coach Prime did not waste a second in placing an expensive bet to further motivate his son to achieve his goal.

"Let's do it. You said 4.4? If you ran a 4.4, I'll buy you a new car," Coach Prime said.

Last season, Shilo suffered an injury, leading to him missing a few games for the Buffs. However, despite the cloud of uncertainty looming over his head, he is still confident in his ability to be a valuable player in the NFL.

If Shilo performs well during Colorado's Pro Day, then he could potentially improve his draft stock to be a Day 3 pick in April. The Buffs will be a part of the joint Pro Day hosted by the Big 12 from March 18 to 21.

