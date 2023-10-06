"You just have to play your game" - Nick Saban recalls giving valuable advice to Jalen Milroe ahead of Week 6

While Nick Saban has done some shuffling at the quarterback position this season, it appears as if Jalen Milroe will be the starter under center going forward. During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", the Alabama Crimson Tide coach revealed the advice that he gave to Milroe ahead of their Week 6 visit to the Texas A&M Aggies.

"Nick Saban on @PatMcAfeeShow this afternoon: "I just met with Jalen -- I said just because you're going back to Texas, that doesn't mean you have to do something different. You just have to play your game, fundamentally, do what you're supposed to do so that gives you the best chance to be successful."

The matchup will be somewhat of a homecoming for Milroe, who grew up just over an hour away from Kyle Field. In four games this season, the first-year starter has thrown for 838 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has completed 69.2% of his passes while adding 189 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries.

Nick Saban reveals why he coaches his players hard

Nick Saban has had plenty of success leading the Alabama Crimson Tide, with many fans labeling him as the greatest college football coach of all time due to his NCAA record seven national championships. During his appearance on the show, Saban also revealed that he coaches his players hard due to road matchups such as their Week 6 visit to the Texas A&M Aggies, which he expects to be loud.

"Nick Saban on @PatMcAfeeShow: "At times, I've got to admit, I coach them hard. But most of them got used to it. I tell them -- I say, look, when we play -- just like this week, when we play at Texas A&M, there's going to be 105,000 people trying to get in the middle of your stuff. If you can't take me getting in the middle of your stuff, we got a problem."

The Aggies' home, Kyle Field, is the largest stadium in the SEC and the sixth-largest in the entire world. Despite this, the Crimson Tide have been successful, winning five of six road matchups against Texas A&M.