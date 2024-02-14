Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was featured on Cam Newton's show, "4th & 1 with Cam Newton," on Saturday and touched on a delicate subject. At one point in the interview, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback asked about Shedeur's reaction to YouTuber Charleston White's comments about his father, Deion Sanders.

In 2023, White went on another show with Cam Newton, "Funky Friday," and had some unkind words about the Pro Football Hall of Famer, to say the least.

Shedeur Sanders kept it simple and replied:

"He a funny guy, sometimes he be saying real stuff sometimes not. So I never had hate to the man. ... That's just a character he gotta play, that's just what he gotta do. ... You don't know what pops really do for people."

It seems that the Colorado signal-caller wasn't rattled by what the comedian had to say about his father. Overall, Shedeur Sanders seemed unconcerned about the whole situation.

What did Charleston White say about Deion Sanders? Recapping what the comedian said about Shedeur Sanders' father

Back in December 2023, Charleston White had a long conversation with Cam Newton on the latter's show, "Funky Friday." There, he had some quite shocking words about Deion Sanders:

“I can say f*ck Deion ’cause Deion coasted my city before with Prime. I know the East Side Falcons used to play. So, I know about Deion (…) That ain’t respectworthy. And I ain’t really saying f*ck Deion.

“I’m telling Black people to say, ‘Fu** Dion’ because what happened (…) we took our love and our support to Colorado and we forgot about all these HBCU that’s winning or losing.”

It would seem that White, a proud member of the African American community, was not pleased by Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State.

"Coach Prime" made a big statement of wanting to help the Historically Black Colleges and Universities get the same levels of athletics as Power Five schools through his work with the Tigers. However, anyone can hardly blame the up-and-coming coach for leaving an FCS school for an FBS Power Five job. Well, that is anyone but Charleston White.

However, it does seem that there's another reason why White continues to trash-talk Deion and Shedeur Sanders' family. Controversial opinions do get much attention, and social media personalities like White need that publicity. Attacking the Sanders family might just be a cheap way of generating social media traffic for him.

White once admitted as much:

"Why you think I’m saying f—k Deion? I’m viral again this week. Yeah, I needed to go viral again this week, so I done said f—k Deion, and Colorado n—a I don’t give a f—k bout no sports playin’.”

What do you think, legitimate attack or glory hunting?

