"You made me babysit Shedeur & Shilo": Nancy Lieberman makes cheeky request to Coach Prime after her playful revelation

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has raised his two youngest sons, Shedeur and Shilo, into soon-to-be professional football players. He didn't do it entirely on his own, though.

Former women's basketball star Nancy Lieberman will point that out. The two spoke on Sanders' Tubi television show, and a clip of their conversation was posted as an Instagram reel on Tuesday.

"You know, you made me babysit Shedeur and Shilo," Lieberman said on "We Got Time Today." "You owe me money for that. I did it for free. I want the necklace."

Lieberman jokingly pointed at the diamond chain Coach Prime was wearing during the sit-down.

Coach Prime has coached Shedeur and Shilo at Jackson State and Colorado, and the trio helped the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record last season. The sons followed their father to Boulder when he took over for a program that went 1-11 the campaign before they arrived.

The trio has been inseparable during the sons' collegiate careers, a journey that Deion's oldest son, Deion Jr., has documented with his YouTube channel, Well Off Media. As Shedeur gets ready for the 2025 NFL Draft, he's been criticized for his assured nature, which his father believes he passed down to him.

Where will Coach Prime see Shedeur drafted next month?

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Mike Tannenbaum project Shedeur Sanders to be drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Giants during next month's Draft. Coach Prime and Shedeur will be able to enjoy that moment, whether he's drafted by the Giants or not, together in Colorado's gymnasium, where, the elder Sanders said, a celebration will be held.

"Even if the Giants land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, they need to think about the future under center," Kiper wrote. "Rodgers is 41. Wilson is 36. Neither would be the long-term fix. That's why I still think the Giants could draft Sanders at No. 3."

Kiper believes that Shedeur would be able to learn and grow while waiting behind one of those veteran quarterbacks, both of whom have won Super Bowls during their lengthy careers. Being Coach Prime's son, Shedeur is used to bright lights as well, a point that ESPN insider Adam Schefter made Tuesday on his podcast.

The Giants signed former No. 1 overall draft choice Jameis Winston last Friday, but Tannenbaum doesn't see him being more than a stopgap starter.

"Sanders is incredibly tough, can make all the throws, processes reads quickly in the pocket and delivers accurate balls," Tannenbaum said. "He lacks high-end mobility but still shows good pocket movement traits. I'm calling it now: Sanders projects as a top-15, maybe even top-12 starting QB in the NFL."

Sanders will continue to be a name to watch as the draft nears.

