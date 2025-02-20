“You quit on your team”: Shedeur Sanders drops blunt comment on Cam Ward’s decision to opt out of 2nd half of Miami’s Bowl game

During a pre-draft workout, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward had a tense exchange about team loyalty, as captured in a Well Off Media video shared Monday. Training together at UNLV in front of NFL scouts and coaches, the two quarterbacks engaged in some friendly trash talk—starting with an award and ending with a water break.

Ad

Ward joked about Sanders’ play style, saying,

“You average about 15 screens a game. That’s what's crazy, bro.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders fired back:

“I'll do what my team needs to win. If we gotta throw screens, we throw screens,” he said (19:10).

Ward quickly flipped the script, questioning why Sanders didn’t do what his team needed to win in the bowl game. Sanders didn’t hold back and retorted:

Ad

Trending

“You quit on your team, bro,” he said.

Ad

Ward’s response? A resigned,

“I guess we both s*ck.”

Ward’s decision to sit out the second half of Miami Hurricanes’ Pop-Tarts Bowl loss to Iowa State Cyclones sparked criticism, though some reports suggest it was a pre-planned move by the coaching staff rather than an in-game decision.

Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward trade playful jabs ahead of NFL scouting combine

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, two of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, turned a routine workout into a lively exchange. Ward took the first shot, questioning Sanders' Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Ad

"They gave you a completion percentage award because all you threw was check-downs and bubble screens," Ward told Sanders (00:09).

Ad

He went on to say that if he played the same way, his completion percentage would be 90%—but he pushes the ball downfield instead.

Later, Ward ribbed Sanders for taking an early water break. Sanders, leaning into his NIL deal with Gatorade, responded,

“I get paid for it,” Sanders said.

Despite the back-and-forth, the respect is clear. Sanders dismissed any notion of a rivalry, saying they “play crazy” but don’t want the media to pit them against each other. Ward, meanwhile, embraced the competition, predicting a future Super Bowl matchup—while also suggesting he knows Sanders’ weaknesses. He even name-dropped a former teammate who, he claimed, had success against Sanders in the past.

Ad

All things considered, the numbers do tell a compelling story. In 2024, Cam Ward threw for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 67.2% completion rate. Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, posted a 74% completion rate, 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

With the NFL Scouting Combine approaching, both quarterbacks are doing well to make a case for themselves—on and off the field.

Also Read: "I I was picking right now" - Louis Riddick picks Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders as the No. 1 overall pick

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place