"You're full of s**t": Nick Saban issues epic reply to Bill Belichick after UNC coach's eye-catching comments for Alabama legend

Nick Saban returned to Tuscaloosa as “College GameDay” came to town ahead of Alabama’s Week 6 game against Vanderbilt on Saturday. During the show, former NFL coach Bill Belichick, now at the helm of North Carolina, talked about the four seasons he and Saban coached together with the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s.“I learned an awful lot from Coach Saban,” Belichick said. “You know, we came from different defensive systems, and we merged them together at Cleveland.”He added that Saban taught him about man-to-man coverage and the 4-3 defense.“It's a great experience, watching Nick handle the free agents and recruit and build a program at Alabama,” Belichick said. “I'm very grateful for the relationship that I have with him and all the things that I've learned from him. He's, you know, he's the best that's ever done it.&quot;And, like I said, it's a real honor for me to just be with him for, you know, those four years and have our relationship and friendship that'd be almost lifelong in this career.”To this, Saban replied:“Yeah, well, I never thought, and all the time we've been friends, that I'd ever say that you're full of s**t, but I learned a lot more from you than you ever learned from me.”Also Read: Mac Jones once recalled similarities between Nick Saban's and Bill Belichick’s coaching stylesNick Saban gave his prediction of SEC finalistsDuring the same episode, the crew talked about the potential SEC championship matchup. Pat McAfee said:&quot;&quot;I like (Mike) Elko and the boys down there. I like Ole Miss a lot. Lane Kiffin's got a lot of good vibes going right now. I mean, Oklahoma, depending upon (John) Mateer. They've got a really good team. ... Give me Alabama and ... who's the next one?&quot;When it came time to choose who the Crimson Tide might face, he looked to Nick Saban for a prediction.&quot;Texas A&amp;M,&quot; Saban said.As of Week 6, Alabama leads the SEC title odds at +250, according to FanDuel. Texas is close behind at +330, while Georgia trails at +650 following their loss to the Crimson Tide. Ole Miss comes in at +700, with Texas A&amp;M sitting at +900, fifth-best in the conference.