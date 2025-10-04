"You're full of s**t": Nick Saban issues epic reply to Bill Belichick after UNC coach's eye-catching comments for Alabama legend

  • home icon
By Garima
Modified Oct 04, 2025 15:40 GMT
Syndication: Montgomery - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Montgomery - Source: Imagn

Nick Saban returned to Tuscaloosa as “College GameDay” came to town ahead of Alabama’s Week 6 game against Vanderbilt on Saturday. During the show, former NFL coach Bill Belichick, now at the helm of North Carolina, talked about the four seasons he and Saban coached together with the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s.

“I learned an awful lot from Coach Saban,” Belichick said. “You know, we came from different defensive systems, and we merged them together at Cleveland.”

He added that Saban taught him about man-to-man coverage and the 4-3 defense.

“It's a great experience, watching Nick handle the free agents and recruit and build a program at Alabama,” Belichick said. “I'm very grateful for the relationship that I have with him and all the things that I've learned from him. He's, you know, he's the best that's ever done it.
"And, like I said, it's a real honor for me to just be with him for, you know, those four years and have our relationship and friendship that'd be almost lifelong in this career.”

To this, Saban replied:

“Yeah, well, I never thought, and all the time we've been friends, that I'd ever say that you're full of s**t, but I learned a lot more from you than you ever learned from me.”
Nick Saban gave his prediction of SEC finalists

During the same episode, the crew talked about the potential SEC championship matchup. Pat McAfee said:

""I like (Mike) Elko and the boys down there. I like Ole Miss a lot. Lane Kiffin's got a lot of good vibes going right now. I mean, Oklahoma, depending upon (John) Mateer. They've got a really good team. ... Give me Alabama and ... who's the next one?"
When it came time to choose who the Crimson Tide might face, he looked to Nick Saban for a prediction.

"Texas A&M," Saban said.

As of Week 6, Alabama leads the SEC title odds at +250, according to FanDuel. Texas is close behind at +330, while Georgia trails at +650 following their loss to the Crimson Tide. Ole Miss comes in at +700, with Texas A&M sitting at +900, fifth-best in the conference.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

