"You're going to start looking at the dinosaurs": Kirby Smart trolls Youtuber for bringing up 'triple option'

YouTuber Matthew Meagher, also known as MMG, visited the cover shoot for EA Sports College Football 26, which comes out on July 10. He got the chance to talk to Georgia coach Kirby Smart, and brought up an old-school football strategy, the triple option. It is a type of running play where the quarterback can choose between three players to run the ball instead of the usual two.

Ad

MMG said that in the game’s “Dynasty” mode, he wants to rebuild a team by only running the triple option that hardly anyone uses anymore. He asked Smart what kind of players he should be recruiting for it.

“First off, if you’re looking for a triple option, you better start looking at the dinosaurs because nobody runs it anymore,” Smart said (07:25).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

However, Smart gave some real advice. He mentioned Malaki Starks, a former Bulldogs player and the NFL's No. 27 pick this year.

“You got to go find the best guy," Smart said. "So, Malaki Starks, the kid that’s getting ready to be a first round pick for us. He was a triple option high school quarterback. So, you want to go find the best athlete that you can to run your triple option. You better find a good coach like Army and Navy.”

Ad

Kirby Smart on other players for the triple option

Wrapping up the conversation about running the triple option, Kirby Smart mentioned former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks this year at No. 92.

“You think about the perfect guy to do that (run the offense)," Smart said on Tuesday, via MMG. 'There’s a couple of these guys like Milroe who would have been unbelievable at doing that, but he didn’t have to, you know, he never did. So, that’s such like a dinosaur. Nobody likes defending it, but if you put it on the video game, it’ll be unstoppable.”

Ad

MMG then asked who should be the fullback for the triple offense. Smart responded by pointing to Cam Skattebo, who was picked by the New York Giants at No. 105.

“You need like a defensive end," Smart said. "You need the 6’2” like a linebacker, who’s 230, 240. Skattebo would be great. He wouldn’t want to hear that. Nobody wants to be a fullback. But he would be perfect. Skattebo would take it over and dominate it. But in the day and age we’re at now, you want like an outside linebacker or like a really tough guy that hits downhill.”

It’ll be fun for fans to try out this combo in EA Sports College Football 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More