Pat McAfee and his crew discussed the heartwarming gesture that occurred at Alabama football practice on the Wednesday edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.” The Crimson Tide shared the emotional video on its social media page on Tuesday, catching a lot of attention.

Alabama brought a girl named Suzannah Earnest, who is battling a genetic disorder, to practice ahead of the Week 1 game against Western Kentucky. To show support for her, the Crimson Tide team made a play where she was allowed to score a touchdown, an emotional gesture that melted Pat McAfee's heart.

“Alabama football posted a video that was two minutes long and Kalen DeBoer was talking to the team, Pat McAfee said. “I decided to test out what the culture was, get a chance to get a peek inside this Kalen DeBoer-led Alabama team that hung it on and had a hell of an opener down there in Saban Field in this entire thing.”

“What was the story, let's let them. Two minutes worth your time. You're gonna cry. Shout out to football in sports being amazing and shout out to this girl kicking ass and I can't wait to see what she does with her life.”

Kalen DeBoer says it was Alabama’s way to show support for Suzannah

Having such a beautiful moment in practice was a way to offer support to Suzannah Earnest in her life battle, according to the Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer. He spoke with ESPN’s Chris Low ahead of the game against ahead of the Western Kentucky game.

“It's our way of lifting up a kid that maybe needs to be lifted up, doing our part to help them as they're going through cancer or anything else they may be fighting," DeBoer told Low. "I think we get more out of it than the kids. It's a reminder that it's a privilege to play this game.”

In 2022, Suzannah was diagnosed with Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic condition affecting only about 5,000 people in the United States. The condition is devastating, with most patients requiring a wheelchair within 10 to 15 years of diagnosis.

Compounding her challenges, Suzannah also battles hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a serious heart condition. Despite these overwhelming obstacles, Suzannah's courage in facing such life-altering diagnoses is nothing short of remarkable.

Despite the immense obstacles she has faced, her visit to Alabama breathed new life into her spirit, and in turn, uplifted the entire team's morale. The experience was a profound reminder of resilience and hope, renewing not just Suzannah's outlook but also inspiring those around her.

