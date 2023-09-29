"You're an idiot" - Urban Meyer takes a subtle dig at Lou Holtz for criticizing Ohio State's Ryan Day

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has taken aim at Lou Holtz.

Holtz, who was a longtime Notre Dame coach, had taken shots at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day ahead of the Buckeyes vs. Fighting Irish game last weekend.

Ahead of the matchup, Holtz criticized Day and his coaching, saying Ohio State had been soft and outmuscled by teams.

Holtz said:

"You look at coach Day. He has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Michigan twice, and everybody beats him because they’re more physical than Ohio State."

Those comments did not sit well with Ryan Day who blasted Holtz after Ohio State beat Notre Dame with a last-second touchdown. While it shouldn't have been surprising to see Holtz root for Notre Dame, it appears Day took the comments personally.

Apart from Day, Urban Meyer also had some interesting comments for the college football Hall of Famer.

Meyer said:

“If someone criticizes Ryan Day for fighting for his team and fighting for himself, dude, you’re an idiot. I hate to be so prompt, but I get so angry sometimes when someone’s going to criticize Ryan Day for saying what’s on his heart, but media or some other buffoon can say [whatever] — I’m not saying coach Holtz is a buffoon, I love coach Holtz — that’s between those two.”

Urban Meyer's coaching career

Urban Meyer got his first coaching gig at Bowling Green as he served as the head coach for two seasons in 2001 and 2002. At Bowling Green, Meyer went 17-6 and then took a job at Utah.

Meyer spent two years at Utah, going 22-2 before taking the head coaching job at Florida. With the Gators, Meyer helped the program win two National titles in 2006 and 2008.

After six seasons in Florida, where he went 65-15, Meyer resigned as the head coach. He spent one year away from coaching before taking the gig at Ohio State.

With the Buckeyes, Meyer went 83-9 in six seasons and won the National title in 2014.