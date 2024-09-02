“You’re insane”: Former USC QB Caleb Williams in awe of Trojans WR Kyron Hudson’s one-handed grab

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams couldn’t believe his eyes during Sunday night’s season opener against LSU. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner took to Instagram to show his admiration for Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson after Hudson made an astonishing one-handed catch that had the whole stadium buzzing.

"10 you’re insane," Williams captioned his story, tagging the wideout.

Screenshot via IG/@ayeeecaleb

Hudson made the acrobatic catch in the second quarter of the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver from California went airborne, extending his arm over two LSU defenders to snag a 24-yard pass from quarterback Miller Moss.

The catch showcased Hudson’s raw athleticism and kept USC’s drive alive, eventually leading to a touchdown. Hudson, a redshirt junior, has been with the Trojans for three seasons but has yet to post big numbers.

In his 2023 season, he recorded 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns. However, with catches like this, Hudson quickly proves he can be a game-changer for the Trojans.

Caleb Williams is a true USC fan

The former Trojans QB may be offering his services to the Chicago Bears in the NFL now, but his heart still beats for USC. Williams supported his alma mater as USC faced off against LSU in their 2024 season opener.

He shared his excitement on Instagram with a story of himself in USC gear, captioning it:

"Rocking w the mob today."

Screenshot via IG/@ayeeecaleb

Williams' message was clear— he is still very much a Trojan at heart. In Sunday night’s clash at Allegiant Stadium, USC narrowly edged out No. 13 LSU with a 27-20 victory.

The Chicago Bears QB was undoubtedly keeping a close eye on his former team, especially with Miller Moss stepping into the role he once held. Moss didn’t disappoint his predecessor, recording 378 throwing yards and a touchdown. The win was sealed in the dying seconds, thanks to a 13-yard run by Woody Marks.

