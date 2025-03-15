"You're just gonna see this team manhandle opposing teams": Analyst shines the spotlight on defensive talent in Coach Prime's Colorado

DNVR Sports' Jake Schwanitz believes Coach Prime's defensive line has the potential to be formidable in the 2025 season. Last year, Deion Sanders led the team to a 9-4 record and placed fourth in the Big 12.

In his third year as coach, Sanders aims to contend for the top spot in their conference and reach the College Football Playoff.

The Buffaloes are in spring training camp to prepare for the upcoming season. On Friday's "DNVR Buffs Podcast" episode, Schwanitz praised the defensive line and noted that the seniors on the team could be a factor in their success.

"All these guys are grown men on the defensive line. Like, you go against a young offensive line, I don't know which team, but someone in the Big 12 at some point, you're just going to see this team manhandle opposing teams because of the experience.

"The strength they just naturally have from being older than whoever they're lining up against, so that really stood out to me," Schwanitz said (21:57 onwards).

He mentioned how the podcast earlier in the week spoke about having anticipated that the offense would be good last season, because the key offense players were seniors.

In his senior year, Shedeur Sanders had the best season of his college football career. He finished with 353 completed passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter also had an impressive season and won the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Schwanitz predicts that the seniors on the Buffaloes' defensive line will have similar results to the team's offense last year.

Key Colorado Buffaloes defensive players that Coach Prime signed from the transfer portal

Coach Prime signed several players from the transfer portal to help improve his team's defense, who placed seventh in the Big 12 in total yards allowed (4,575) and fifth in points allowed (300). One of the acquisitions of Colorado is Gavriel Lightfoot.

The defensive lineman played for the Fresno State Bulldogs last season, completing 37 total tackles (11 solo). Coach Prime also signed defensive lineman Tavian Coleman, who had 26 total tackles (nine solo), two sacks and one forced fumble with the Texas State Bobcats last year.

Both will be seniors looking to finish their college football career on a high note before trying to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders has returning and new players on defense, which could make the team difficult to play against next season.

