"You’re a moron" - Pat McAfee calling Lee Corso "Grandpa" on live TV fires up CFB world with hilarious reactions

College Gameday's Pat McAfee is arguably one of the most divisive personalities in college football media, and comments like today's mocking of Lee Corso are why.

The former punter turned sports pundit called the famed ESPN College GameDay personality a "grandpa" while making his pick for the winner of today's Big Ten championship.

Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite to win the Big Ten championship over the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, McAfee and the majority of ESPN College Gameday seem to disagree with the bookies as Corso, McAfee, and Theo Von chose the Hawkeyes to be their super dogs today and win outrageously.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Fans didn't hesitate to make their thoughts heard regarding Pat McAfee's opinions. Here are some of the reactions of the fans.

The Hawkeyes appreciated Pat McAfee's faith in them:

Expand Tweet

While some didn't pull any punches:

Expand Tweet

Viewers seem to think that the quality of ESPN's College Gameday has significantly dropped in recent years. For a graphic representation of how some feel, here's a meme:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Michigan fans let the world know they think that there's an agenda against the Wolverines, and ESPN is part of it. Michigan against the world anyone?

Expand Tweet

McAfee always picks against the Wolverines, including in last week's "The Game" and against Rutgers earlier in the season, and fans are keeping score:

Expand Tweet

Comparisons to a circus and clowns were the most common replies to the whole Gameday picking Iowa situation:

Expand Tweet

McAfee was the principal target of fans' outrage at the pick of Iowa over Michigan:

Expand Tweet

Some people were straightforward about their feelings regarding the situation at ESPN:

Expand Tweet

Some fans came to the defense of Lee Corso, probably in response to McAfee's comment regarding his age:

Expand Tweet

Fans seem to think that ESPN has become belligerent in the culture wars:

Expand Tweet

Who's Pat McAfee? More about the College GameDay analyst

McAfee is a former professional punter turned sports analyst, who's known for his blunt takes and outrageous performances on camera. McAfee played college football from 2005 until 2008 with West Virginia and pro football from 2009 until 2016 with the Indianapolis Colts.

From 2017 onwards, he has been a sports analyst working both with ESPN and Fox. His radio show "The Pat McAfee Show" was recently picked up by ESPN, and he has been on College GameDay since 2022.