“You’re so off” - Dillon Gabriel’s GF Zo Caswell teases Oregon QB with hilarious video in the woods during CFB offseason

Dillon Gabriel and his girlfriend, Zo Caswell, have been couple goals all through the 2023 CFB season. Fresh off an impressive outing at the Oregon Spring Game, the Ducks quarterback took a day to trek with Caswell.

Gabriel's girlfriend reshared a story posted by the Oregon athlete on her Instagram. Caswell took a sly dig at Gabriel, who's trying to film himself and her while acting out of character. Not impressed by Dillon's effort, Caswell captioned the post:

"You're so off 😂😭"

A day before their journey in the woods, Gabriel took the field for Dan Lannong's team in the Oreon Spring Game with close to 40,000 fans at the Autzen Stadium.

The 23-year-old former Sooners man has a lot riding on his shoulders in the 2024- college football season as he tries to fill the shoes of 2023 Heisman candidate Bo Nix.

Dillon Gabriel supports high school athletes

The Oregon Ducks quarterback gained headlines for his amazing off-field contributions during the Oregon Spring Game. Gabriel's kindness gesture shines through as he wants to give back to his alma mater, Mililani High School in Hawaii.

Next Friday, Gabriel will be spearheading the "I'M INSPIRED" event, providing brand new uniforms to Mililani's basketball team, and igniting hope and inspiration among the next generation of athletes.

“A lot of guys who leave earlier who have years left and guys are out of the league in a year or two, I have a lot of friends that made the decision to leave early and they're like, ‘Man, I wish I played for one more year,’” Gabriel said.

Gabriel's philanthropic spirit isn't new; even before NIL laws were in place, he initiated gestures like donating to Milan’s basketball team.

With a NIL value of $1.4M per On3, Gabriel's efforts have soared, allowing him to expand his impact and create meaningful change in the lives of young athletes.

