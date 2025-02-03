"You saw his ability”: David Pollack puts his bets on Arch Manning to lead Texas to CFP natty in 2025

The Texas Longhorns fans will finally see Arch Manning take centerstage in 2025 after spending two years on the bench behind Quinn Ewers.

Manning started two games in 2024, which was enough for fans and analysts to know how bright the Longhorns' future is. Not just his last name but Manning's suave, thrilling football skills. Humility and patience are what drew the fans' attention towards him.

On the "David Pollack College Football" YouTube, the host discussed his top five picks for the next season.

On number five, Pollack had Penn State, followed by Clemson at No. 4, emphasizing that Cade Klubnik will probably be in the Heisman Trophy contention this year.

On number three, Pollack said that he'd want Dan Lanning's Oregon, followed by the national champs Ohio State, who are losing a lot of guys after winning the title.

Pollack ranked Steve Sarkisian's Texas number one, putting his faith in players like Arch Manning, CJ Baxter and more.

"It starts with Arch. He did plenty good and unlocked this offense really well. When, when he put, when he was in the line, the deep ball was better. And I think this offense opens up vertically, but you also saw his ability to run the football.

"So, I think, then getting Arch as the guy, more playmaking, the running back CJ Baxter, who got hurt before the season last year, who's a freak, will be in their running backs play, even though they did great this year."

Arch Manning weighs in on being faster than uncle Eli Manning

During a sit-down conversation on the "Broadcast boys," Arch Manning was asked a question that made him state who's the faster Manning product between him and his uncle Eli.

In response to the question, Arch humbly said that he watched Eli work out growing up and admitted that he is faster than you'd think.

Arch even recalled an intense workout session with his uncle when he was in the seventh grade, calling it a "neck-to-neck" competition.

However, Arch hilariously declared that by high school, he was officially faster than Eli Manning, who ran a 4.9 during his NFL Combine performance.

