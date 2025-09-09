"You've got a dual threat QB": Brian Kelly spills beans on LSU's strategy to stop DJ Lagway in Week 3 blockbuster

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway received a lot of preseason hype after leading coach Billy Napier's team to a strong finish last season. After coming back from shoulder and calf injuries to start the season, Lagway had an uneven performance as the Gators lost 18-16 to the South Florida Bulls in Week 2 of college football action.

Next up for Florida is a clash against the high-flying LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. During Monday's segment of the "Paul Finebaum Show," LSU coach Brian Kelly singled out Lagway as the Gators' danger man and revealed how his team would try to neutralize the highly rated quarterback (4:29).

"Arm talent, certainly can make all the throws and really, I think an outstanding runner of the football. So, you've got a dual-threat quarterback here," Brian Kelly said. "He's not doing it himself. He's got an outstanding running back, he's got talented wide receivers and a good defense. But, you turn the film on, you clearly know his talent level.

"It's not that hard to figure that we've got an elite quarterback and we've gotta make him one-dimensional. We've gotta make him uncomfortable in the pocket. We've gotta change up the looks on defense. When you've got an elite QB and you give him vanilla and he knows what he's gonna get every single down. And he's comfortable, you're usually in for a long day."

DJ Lagway accepts blame for Gators' upset loss

Against the South Florida Bulls, DJ Lagway went 22-of-33 for 222 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception while adding nine rushing yards. With 2:25 remaining on the clock, he overthrew a pass to Eugene Wilson III on third-and-eight on the Bulls' 42-yard line, and after the Gators punted the ball, USF put together a game-winning drive.

During his postgame news conference, Lagway accepted responsibility for the Gators' loss that dropped them out of the AP Top 25 rankings.

“We didn’t get the (win), so I didn’t play well,” Lagway said. “I put the offensive responsibilities on myself. Got to make the plays when I need to make the plays and when my guys are counting on me. So, I put all that on me.”

The Gators have one of the harshest schedules in college football and their games have become even more crucial after the upset loss to the South Florida Bulls and DJ Lagway will once again be coach Billy Napier's go-to man to dig Florida out of a hole.

