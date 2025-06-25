"You've got some street cred" - Steve Sarkisian hilariously trolls Arch Manning after viral St. Louis cookout in Ryan Wingo's block party

Arch Manning has been garnering a lot of attention this offseason. After two years as the backup, he will be taking over as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns this offseason.
Last year, Arch gave fans a glimpse of his dual-threat abilities, recording 939 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for four touchdowns. The Longhorns qualified for the 12-team playoffs but were defeated in the Cotton Bowl semifinal by Ohio State.
During an appearance on the "4th and Longhorn" podcast on Tuesday, Steve Sarkisian talked about the rising fame of Arch Manning while preparing for the upcoming season. Sarkisian recalled his quarterback's viral moment at St. Louis earlier this month. Arch was in town at his teammate, wide receiver Ryan Wingo's, cookout. The Texas coach said that Arch has built quite a reputation for himself.
"I think everybody's joking with him now- you've got some street cred," Sarkisian said (17:20 onwards). "So, I was telling him about the home visit, I did it, Ryan Wingo's house. Ryan's got an awesome family. I'm telling you, we went into this home visit. The whole neighborhood was in Wingo's house."
"It wasn't the matter of time... Now, we're in the winter in East St. Louis, so everybody's in this house, man, and everybody's eating, and Ronnie, his dad, is cooking, and we had a blast. I said, 'You're going to Wingo's?' I said, 'Get ready. The whole neighborhood's coming.' So he texts me, he's there. He's like, 'You weren't kidding man.'"
Sarkisian then added how Arch Manning does not let his last name get to his head. He praised him for being humble and focusing on building a strong bond with his teammates and the community.
Arch Manning to make his QB1 debut for the Longhorns in Week 1 against Ohio State
Steve Sarkisian and his team kick off the 2025 season with a rematch against the 2024 natty champs, the Ohio State Buckeyes. After losing to them in the Cotton Bowl game, they will be looking to seek redemption.
On the podcast, the Texas coach highlighted the difficulty of this showdown and how this is a big challenge for Arch Manning.
"It's going to be a heck of a challenge," Sarkisian said. "They're a great team. They've got a lot of players coming back. They'll have a lot of confidence. It's a tough place to play. But we'll be ready, and we'll be motivated."
Fans have quite the expectations for Arch Manning in 2025. Only time will tell if he can lead the Longhorns to a national championship as the starting quarterback of the team.
