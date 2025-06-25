"You've got some street cred" - Steve Sarkisian hilariously trolls Arch Manning after viral St. Louis cookout in Ryan Wingo's block party

Arch Manning has been garnering a lot of attention this offseason. After two years as the backup, he will be taking over as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns this offseason.

Last year, Arch gave fans a glimpse of his dual-threat abilities, recording 939 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for four touchdowns. The Longhorns qualified for the 12-team playoffs but were defeated in the Cotton Bowl semifinal by Ohio State.

During an appearance on the "4th and Longhorn" podcast on Tuesday, Steve Sarkisian talked about the rising fame of Arch Manning while preparing for the upcoming season. Sarkisian recalled his quarterback's viral moment at St. Louis earlier this month. Arch was in town at his teammate, wide receiver Ryan Wingo's, cookout. The Texas coach said that Arch has built quite a reputation for himself.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think everybody's joking with him now- you've got some street cred," Sarkisian said (17:20 onwards). "So, I was telling him about the home visit, I did it, Ryan Wingo's house. Ryan's got an awesome family. I'm telling you, we went into this home visit. The whole neighborhood was in Wingo's house."

"It wasn't the matter of time... Now, we're in the winter in East St. Louis, so everybody's in this house, man, and everybody's eating, and Ronnie, his dad, is cooking, and we had a blast. I said, 'You're going to Wingo's?' I said, 'Get ready. The whole neighborhood's coming.' So he texts me, he's there. He's like, 'You weren't kidding man.'"

Sarkisian then added how Arch Manning does not let his last name get to his head. He praised him for being humble and focusing on building a strong bond with his teammates and the community.

Arch Manning to make his QB1 debut for the Longhorns in Week 1 against Ohio State

Steve Sarkisian and his team kick off the 2025 season with a rematch against the 2024 natty champs, the Ohio State Buckeyes. After losing to them in the Cotton Bowl game, they will be looking to seek redemption.

On the podcast, the Texas coach highlighted the difficulty of this showdown and how this is a big challenge for Arch Manning.

"It's going to be a heck of a challenge," Sarkisian said. "They're a great team. They've got a lot of players coming back. They'll have a lot of confidence. It's a tough place to play. But we'll be ready, and we'll be motivated."

Fans have quite the expectations for Arch Manning in 2025. Only time will tell if he can lead the Longhorns to a national championship as the starting quarterback of the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.