"Your parents have done an unbelievable job": Kirby Smart pens emotional message for Jalon Walker as Georgia star lands up in Atlanta 

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart sent a heartfelt message to Jalon Walker after the Atlanta Falcons drafted him. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft took place on Thursday. Atlanta used the 15th pick to acquire the linebacker.

Ad

Smart reacted to his former player getting drafted on X(formerly Twitter). The coach praised Walker and his parents for raising the former Bulldogs star.

"Congrats @JalonWlaker your dream has finally come true, and we are so grateful to have been part of it !! Your parents have done an unbelievable job raising you, and I know they are so proud. The @AtlantaFalcons got a great player and an even better person. You're a dawg for life. GO DAWGS !!," Smart tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last season, Walker finished his junior year with the Bulldogs as the team's sack leader and was a key player on defense. He had 61 total tackles (38 solo) and 6.5 sacks. One of his best performances was in the team's 30-15 win against the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 19, 2024.

The linebacker ended the game with eight tackles and three sacks. Walker also recovered a fumble in the second quarter to prevent the Longhorns from scoring.

Ad

On Jan. 2, the former Bulldog star played the last game of his college football career in a 23-10 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. Walker didn't have his best showing of the season as he had three total tackles (two solo) and deflected one pass.

Walker ended his college football career with 90 total tackles (57 solo), 12.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He hopes to be a key player on the Falcons' defense for years to come.

Ad

Who else from Kirby Smart's team got drafted in the first round?

Smart had two other former players get drafted in the first round. Edge rusher Mykel Williams was drafted before Walker by the San Francisco 49ers with the 11th pick. Williams finished last season with the Bulldogs, achieving 21 total tackles (15 solo), five sacks and two forced fumbles.

The other former Bulldogs player who was selected in the first round was Malaki Starks. The Baltimore Ravens drafted the safety with the 27th pick. In his last season on Smart's team, Starks had the most tackles on the roster with 77 total tackles (52 solo) and one interception.

Georgia helping three former stars get drafted in the first round could benefit them in attracting freshmen and current college football players to join the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.