Zac Larrier injury update: Latest on Air Force quarterback for Week 8 vs Navy

A Zac Larrier-less Air Force Falcons face rival service school the Annapolis Navy Midshipmen for Week 8 of college football. The Falcons have been one of the positive storylines of the season, with the non-power five school having a perfect record of 6-0 and the No. 22 spot into Week 8 of college football.

The Midshipmen are having a middle of the road season themselves, with a .500 record of 3-3. At times, the Midshipmen have looked really bad, especially against Notre Dame.

Air Force's Zac Larrier injury update

According to an ESPN source, the decision to play Larrier this week will be a last-minute call. On Tuesday, head coach Troy Calhoun said that the player would probably be out for a while, which makes this latest update a bit of a surprise.

Jensen Jones will probably take over offensive duties for the Falcons. Jones has just one pass attempt in his college career, while he has 190 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the last four.

What happened to Zac Larrier?

In a Week 7 victory over Wyoming, the signal caller suffered a worrisome knee injury. No more information has been released regarding his injury while coach Calhoun did say he expected the player to be out for a while.

When will Zac Larrier return?

The academy hasn't provided a timeline for the return of their star player. Initially, coach Calhoun stated that the player was expected to be out for a while. However, recent information by ESPN has an unnamed school official saying it would be touch and go for Larrier to feature against Navy.

Larrier has 468 passing yards so far, with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. He has a QBR of 75.6. He's also a true runner, with 473 rushing yards with four touchdowns this season.

Who's the favorite for Air Force vs. Navy?

The Falcons are 10.5-point favorites for this game, with the Air Force continuing their chase of a New Year's Six Bowl invitation come the end of the regular season.