The Mississippi State Bulldogs fired head coach Zach Arnett on Monday.

Arnett was in his first season as the Bulldogs coach when he replaced Mike Leach last season after the latter sadly passed away. Arnett and Mississippi State struggled in his first season as the Bulldogs are currently 4-6 and just 1-6 in SEC play.

Although Arnett didn't do too well in his first season as head coach, he still is a solid defensive coach and could find a job elsewhere in college football. Or, perhaps, he goes to the pros and finds a job in the NFL.

Here are five potential NFL teams that could be interested in Arnett.

5 NFL teams that could hire Zach Arnett

#1 Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have been let down by their defense for a couple of seasons now.

The Chargers are currently giving up 23.9 PPG while opponents are throwing for 315.67 passing yards which is the worst in the NFL. If Los Angeles fails to make the playoffs, Brandon Staley could be fired. Although Arnett won't be a head coach in the NFL, him getting a role on the defensive side of the football makes sense.

#2 New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a disastrous 2-8 and there are rumors of Bill Belichick leaving the team.

Even if Belichick stays with the Pats, there should be changes to the coaching staff, and hiring a solid defensive coach in Arnett makes sense.

#3 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills entered this season as a Super Bowl contender but that hasn't been close to the case. Buffalo is currently 5-4 and could very well miss the playoffs this season.

If the Bills miss the playoffs, Sean McDermott being fired is a real possibility. But, even if he isn't, McDermott should look to add to his defensive coaches and Arnett makes sense. He has been a defensive coordinator before, as well as coaching linebackers which have been an issue for the Bills.

#4 New York Giants

The New York Giants may have a fire sale after this season as most of the coaches could be let go. The Giants are currently allowing 26.6 PPG while opponents are averaging 250.1 passing yards and 131.2 rushing yards per game.

Arnett could get a role being a defensive assistant or coach a position.

#5 Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are now 3-6 and are coming off a 20-6 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although the Titans' offense has been their problem, its defense also hasn't been up to par. It wouldn't be a surprise to see some coaches be fired which would allow Arnett a spot on the defensive coaching staff.