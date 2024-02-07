Michigan Wolverines' first-year tight end Zack Marshall recently went down memory lane wishing his girlfriend, Josie, a happy birthday on Instagram.

He captioned the post:

"Happy birthday Josie. I love you to the moon and back."

Last week, when Michigan Wolverines strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert left to join the Los Angeles Chargers alongside his old boss, Jim Harbaugh, Marshall expressed his disappointment at the move on Instagram.

"This one hurts," he wrote.

Zack Marshall, the cheerleader

During the Michigan Wolverines' run toward the national championship, freshman Zack Marshall was mostly on the bench and became the team's unofficial hypeman.

He often helped amp up the crowd and explained this role in an interview with The Michigan Insider.

“You want the energy from the crowd, you want the energy from your other players," Marshall said. "A boring sideline breeds a boring game — that’s what I would say. You need the loud environment. You need to congratulate the fans when they draw them offsides four times in the game. You know what I mean? That’s what you’ve got to do.

“I’m gonna go stand on the bench. I’m going to be swinging my arms. I’m going to be super excited, because that’s just me.”

Marshall further explained the feeling of being involved in the Rose Bowl clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide that his team won to proceed to the national championship game and his hopes for the future.

“Growing up as a kid, you always wanted to go to the Rose Bowl," He said. "And then my first time ever being in the Rose Bowl in person was on the sidelines. It doesn't feel real,” he said.

“I went on the field before the game, caught a bunch of balls, just to get that feeling of: Maybe two years down the line, when I’m playing another CFP semifinal game, I’m gonna catch the ball. I want to have already lived that feeling so it feels natural.”

The career of Zack Marshall

Zack Marshall attended Carlsbad High School, California, where he caught 44 passes, resulting in 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns during his junior high school season.

Marshall was the No. 684 prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports and held offers from Washington State, Utah and Arizona.