Michigan TE Zack Marshall expresses disappointment as Coach Ben Herbert gets on Chargers train following Jim Harbaugh - "This one hurts”

Michigan Wolverines head strength and conditioning coach, Ben Herbert, has decided to part ways with the university and join Jim Harbaugh on the West Coast as the Los Angeles Chargers' new strength and conditioning head.

This unexpected move has left players and fans in shock, with Michigan tight end Zack Marshall expressing his disappointment on Instagram.

"This one hurts," he wrote.

Ben Herbert, 44, joined the University of Michigan in 2018, quickly establishing himself as a pivotal figure within the football program.

Over the course of six years, Herbert played a crucial role in propelling Michigan to its first undefeated season and national title in over 25 years. He also served as an associate head coach during the 2023 season.

Justin Tress, who has been a part of Herbert's staff for the last six seasons, has been announced as his successor. Tress, the associate director in 2023, is tasked with filling the substantial void left by Herbert's departure.

In a statement, newly appointed head coach Sherrone Moore acknowledged Ben Herbert's departure, emphasizing the need for a swift transition.

"Any time there is transition, great people make decisions that are in the best interest of their family," Moore said. "We appreciate all that Coach Herb did for the program and wish him well in his next coaching opportunity."

"He developed a great staff that remains together in Ann Arbor. We know this group will flourish," Moore acknowledged

Ben Herbert's impact and legacy

During his tenure at Michigan, Ben Herbert became a linchpin in the Wolverines' success, earning praise from players, coaches, and even Harbaugh himself.

Jim Harbaugh, who described Herbert as the program's "X-factor" and "secret weapon," made it clear earlier this year that he had "never made a better hire" than bringing Herbert on board.

“He is the X-factor in our football program. He is the center of player development," Harbaugh said. "He is phenomenal; more than anybody in our entire program. His impact on every single player, every single coach — including myself — we say he’s the best."

Ben Herbert's influence extended beyond the field, with 95 NFL draft selections, including 12 first-round picks and three Heisman Trophy finalists, benefiting from his expertise.

In recognition of his contributions, Herbert signed a lucrative five-year contract in February, making him the second $1 million strength coach in the country.

However, success brings change, and Michigan's loss of both Ben Herbert and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter within 48 hours presents a big problem. Michigan's coaching staff is facing significant changes, and the impact of these losses will undoubtedly be felt in the upcoming seasons.

