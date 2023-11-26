Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter was carted off with a leg injury during the clash with Ohio State on Saturday.

The collision occurred in the third quarter while blocking on a pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy to AJ Barner. A Buckeyes player was knocked to the ground by a pair of Michigan players, who seemed to land on Zinter's leg.

Later, Zinter underwent surgery to repair breaks in his tibia and fibula.

After the surgery, the OL took to X (formerly Twitter) to share photos featuring his parents and Jim Harbaugh.

On Reddit, a fan shared this photo of Harbaugh with Zinter with a caption:

“Check the clock in the background. Good chance Harbaugh left his house before the game ended to get to the hospital to check on Zak.”

The support poured in not only from the coach but also from fans. As Zinter left the field, the crowd chanted, "Let's Go, Zak." Wolverines RB Blake Corum's symbolic gesture displayed the numbers '6' and '5' after scoring a crucial touchdown, paying tribute to Zinter's jersey number.

Zak Zinter's mother Tiffany Zinter shared an update on OL's injury

Zak Zinter's surgery, his mother, Tiffany Zinter, took to social media to confirm that the offensive lineman had surgery for the fractures and added that the Michigan team FaceTimed him from the locker room.

“This is a TEAM and a brotherhood! They FaceTimed him from the locker room while he was in the ER, true brothers!!!” - Tiffany penned in the post.

The Wolverines had a remarkable 30-24 victory against the formidable Ohio State.

Right tackle Karsen Barnhart transitioned to the right guard position after Zak Zinter's injury, and senior Trente Jones stepped into the right tackle position for the remainder of the game.