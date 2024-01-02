Zak Zinter injury: Why is Michigan OL not playing in Rose Bowl vs Alabama?

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter won't be playing in the Rose Bowl this Monday, as the player is out with a season-ending injury since late November. Zinter suffered a broken tibia and fibula in Michigan's Week 13 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

When the player was carted off the field in the second half of the game, the Michigan student section chanted:

"Let's Go Zak"

Zinter underwent immediate surgery to repair the broken tibia and fibula, and later on the day, he took to social media to share a message.

"Surgery went great, Love TEAM 144!! Thanks for having my back boys and finishing strong! I’ll be back better than ever. See you in Indy!"

Is Zak Zinter in the Michigan training camp?

In the utmost demonstration of team spirit, Zak Zinter decided to stick with the Michigan team despite his injury. Despite having a titanium rod running through his leg and being on the recovery path, Zinter traveled with the team.

His presence has been a huge moral booster for the Wolverines, with cornerback Will Johnson explaining what his presence means for the team at the Rose Bowl Media Day.

“It makes us want to play for him, play for these seniors (Johnson is a sophomore), I mean, they put their all into this team and building this culture. That’s my brother. I mean, we wouldn’t expect anything else from him to be here," John said (via The Michigan Daily).

Zinter explained why he decided to stay with the team despite his injury.

“Being a captain on this team, this is the reason that I came back… I wanted to come back, help his team win a College Football Playoff and go compete for a national championship. That goal still hasn’t changed. I mean, my role may be a little different now because I got hurt, but I’m still doing everything I can to help this team win,” Zinter said (via The Michigan Daily).