NFL Draft 2024: 3 Washington stars who could be drafted in Round 1 

After a surprising run to the College Football Playoff, the Washington Huskies are set for a big 2024 NFL draft night on Thursday. The Huskies had first-round picks in each of the last two drafts, but haven't had multiple first-round picks since 2015.

Here are three Huskies most likely to hear their names called on Thursday.

3 Washington stars who could be drafted in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is a wild card in the NFL Draft, capable of being picked in the first round or significantly later.

#1. Rome Odunze, WR

Odunze is one of the top receiver prospects in the nation. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Odunze has the prototype size of an NFL WR1. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. Odunze blossomed over the last two seasons, snagging a combined 167 passes for 2,785 yards and 20 touchdowns in that time.

Odunze is the total package as an outside receiver. He can improve a bit on the fine points of route running and technique, but he's essentially ready to plug into an NFL offense from snap one. He was a team captain in 2023 and drew high marks for his work ethic and knowledge of the game.

Odunze could go as high as the No. 5 pick in the draft. Among the teams linked with him are the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, New York Giants and Chicago Bears. He probably goes after Marvin Harrison Jr., but he and LSU's Malik Nabers are in open competition for the second receiver spot in the draft. He seems likely to be gone by the middle of the first round.

#2. Troy Fautanu, OL

Fautanu was a four-star recruit at UW who started for two seasons. He played left tackle at Washington, but is anticipated to move inside to guard at the NFL level. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Fautanu is still athletic enough to run a 5.0-second 40-yard dash.

Fautanu is almost 24 years old and did miss most of the season due to a foot injury. His ultimate value could lie in his versatility – while he's projected as a guard, he's mobile enough to play any of the offensive line positions. He's perhaps not an obvious superstar like Notre Dame's Joe Alt.

Still, Fautanu is a top-rate offensive lineman and a solid first-round pick. He has been linked to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 16 pick in several mock drafts. His varied skill set and versatility seem like a good fit in Seattle. If not in Seattle, there are certainly other playoff-level teams that could use an upgrade with offensive line versatility.

#3. Michael Penix Jr., QB

Penix Jr. is a massive wild card in the 2024 NFL draft. In a QB-obsessed culture, Penix has fascinated some NFL onlookers. That said, he has as many question marks as any top-flight passer. His draft situation is incredibly fluid as the lefty passer missed 17 games due to various injuries at Indiana, but was healthy and productive at Washington.

In 2023, Penix took Washington to the College Football Playoff while throwing for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns. His deep-ball ability was remarkable throughout the season. Penix has a sub 4.6-second 40-yard dash speed. He is an NFL athlete and hit virtually every pass possible at Washington. But can he hold up despite his injury history?

Penix could be a first-round pick. If he is judged solely on his skills, he fits the profile. Big-armed and mobile, Penix is experienced, crafty and a natural leader. But he's brittle and uncertain outside of the West Coast offense.

Other teams probably don't even have Penix on their draft board because of the massive risk he presents. He could certainly sneak into the first round... or fall to the third or fourth.

Where do you think Michael Penix Jr. will be selected in the 2024 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.