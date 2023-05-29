NFL Draft 2024 Scouting Report: Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. under the lens

Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. is an enigma. When Penix has been on the football field, he has been impressive. The problem is Penix has plenty of games missed due to injury on his ledger.

Penix must deal with the injury questions when he eventually enters the 2024 NFL draft, as he sustained multiple ACL injuries. Some NFL front offices will likely remove him from their board altogether.

Michael Penix Jr. put it all together in his first season as a Huskie. He was healthy for the first season of his collegiate career, and the Washington signal-caller lit up the skies for over 4,300 passing yards.

If he can remain healthy, the Washington Huskies can contend for a Pac-12 title, and Penix can continue to elevate his draft stock. If he cannot, then the Huskies are in trouble, and Penix Jr. has to answer for why yet another season is cut short.

Michael Penix Jr. scout report: Strengths

Colorado v Washington

+ Excellent touch throws to everywhere on the field.

+ Smart player who can go through his progression quickly and accurately.

+ Feel for the pocket and can avoid pressure while keeping his eyes down the field.

+ Rhythm passer who gets the ball out on time.

+ Plays mistake-free football with few turnovers.

+ Veteran leader of the locker room with excellent intangibles.

+ Experienced, productive player.

Michael Penix Jr. scout report: Weaknesses

Indiana v Penn State

- Funky throwing motion, needs to quicken his release.

- Huge injury red flags throughout Penix's career, even though he has a sufficient build at 6'3, 215 lbs, he has a wiry frame that could be susceptible to injuries.

- An older prospect that has been in college football for the better part of a decade, it is fair to question the upside of Michael Penix Jr.

- For a sixth-year senior, you would think the fundamentals would be pristine, but they are not, and Penix needs additional refinement on his footwork and mechanics.

- Doesn't offer much of a threat as a runner.

- Needs to get stronger and add more muscle to his frame to prepare for the physicality of the NFL game.

Michael Penix Jr. scout report: Overall

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

Washington took a quantum leap forward during Michael Penix Jr.'s first season as a Huskie. The Washington pass offense was one of the most efficient in the Pac-12.

Penix Jr. has the type of feel in the pocket and ball placement on his throws that teams in the NFL covet. He could throw the ball with more zip, but with his accuracy and tendency to throw the receiver open, away from the defender, the Huskie QB could find a home with a team with a West Coast offensive concept.

The 2023 season is big for Michael Penix to continue the positive momentum for his 2024 NFL draft stock. If Penix remains healthy for a second year, we are looking at a Day 2 selection. If Penix goes down with an injury again he will be nothing more than late Day 3.

