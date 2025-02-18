Nic Scourton NFL Draft Projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Texas A&M DL 

Nic Scourton is regarded as one of the best edge rushers in the upcoming NFL draft. His numbers dipped this year as a junior — he finished with 37 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble — but his size and the potential he's shown will make him a sought-after prospect when April rolls around.

After pacing the Big 10 in sacks in 2023, Scourton transferred from Purdue to Texas A&M. During his college tenure, he was stationed as a stand-up outside linebacker, but Bleacher Report NFL scout Matt Holder believes he'll be used as a defensive end at the next level.

Holder compared Scourton to Cameron Jordan, the New Orleans Saints mainstay and eight-time Pro Bowler. Scourton will aim to have such a career and Holder is complementary of his talents.

"Between his pro-ready body and impressive movement skills, it's easy to see why NFL teams like Scourton and why he'll likely be a first-round pick," Holder said.

Nic Scourton NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a former Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in Nick Bosa. A talented performer opposite him would make life hard on opposing offenses. Enter Nic Scourton, who San Francisco could take with their No. 11 overall choice.

"It's been a long time since Nick Bosa had a legitimate running mate on the opposite side," Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller wrote. "Nic Scourton will be one of the youngest players in the class, and his pass-rushing repertoire is well beyond his years. ... He also has some of the best outside-winning hands in the class while also boasting a devastating inside spin."

#2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have another Bosa, Nick's older brother, Joey, who's been with the franchise since 2016. It's possible he's not on the team next year. Same with Khalil Mack.

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli feels Los Angeles would consider adding Nic Scourton because of that. In a mock draft of his, Fornelli has the Chargers tapping Scourton at No. 22.

"With questions about Khalil Mack's future, as well as the health of Joey Bosa, addressing the pass rush probably isn't a bad option," Fornelli wrote. "Scourton strikes me as the kind of edge presence Jim Harbaugh appreciates. He gets after the quarterback while also serving as a positive, setting the edge against the run."

#3. Washington Commanders

The Commanders arrived at the Super Bowl's doorstep earlier than anyone expected. They'll aim to hit on a second straight first-round draft pick, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. could see them liking Nic Scourton.

"I really like this fit because of his run defense," Kiper said. "Washington was chewed up for 4.8 yards allowed per rush this season, 28th in the league."

The weakness was evident in Washington's NFC title game loss to Saquon Barkley and the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

