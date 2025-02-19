Nick Emmanwori NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for South Carolina S

South Carolina Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori could sneak into the top 20 of the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Matt Miller of ESPN, who also compared him to Derwin James.

Ad

“Write this one down. Nick Emmanwori, the safety from South Carolina. To give you an NFL comparison, this is Derwin James 2.0,” Miller said on SportsCenter, via On3.

"I’m hoping and praying we get to see a full workout from the South Carolina true junior, who I think has a shot to be a Top-20 pick in this year’s first round once it’s all said and done. He is an ideal fit for so many teams that need that answer for tight ends and mobile quarterbacks at the safety position."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, here are the top three landing spots for the Gamecocks safety.

Nick Emmanwori NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1 Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have several needs and safety is one of them.

Nick Emmanwori could be the Colts' first-round pick as he would be a Day 1 starter. Emmanwori is an elite tackler and is also a great special teams player, so that is a benefit to him.

Ad

Emmanwori recorded 88 tackles and four interceptions in 2024 at South Carolina.

#2 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills need a safety as Taylor Rapp has dealt with injury concerns and Damar Hamlin is a pending free agent.

Buffalo drafted Cole Bishop last season and he projects to be a starter, but adding Emmanwori makes sense. The Bills need help in the secondary and Emmanwori can immediately be a starter, as well as chipping in on special teams.

Ad

#3 Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins also need a safety and using a first-round pick on Nick Emmanwori could be an option. He can be a Day 1 starter for the Dolphins who need to address some secondary issues.

Miami has both starting safeties Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland as pending free agents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place