Nick Kubitz injury: What happened to North Dakota State LB?

The North Dakota State Bison are in the midst of a solid game to begin the 2024 regular season against the Colorado Buffaloes, but linebacker Nick Kubitz went down with injury. He suffered the injury in the third quarter and appeared to injure his knee but got off the field on his own.

Nick Kubitz had a solid showing before the injury, as he had recorded an unbelievable interception. The ball bounced off a teammate's feet in the end zone, and he caught it while also adding a pass deflection. While there has been no indication on his status as of this writing, he hasn't returned to the field.

Will Nick Kubitz get drafted in the 2025 NFL draft?

There are not many casual college football fans who know the name of Nick Kubitz, but he has done a great job of making a statement in the season opener against the Colorado Buffaloes.

As he's in his senior year, he's eligible for the 2025 NFL draft. With 19 different NFL teams sending scouts to the North Dakota State vs. Colorado game, there's a chance that a team could use a Day 3 pick on Kubitz.

He has shown the ability to be a solid tackler, as he has recorded 118 tackles between the 2022-23 season as well as being a threat in the passing game to limit opponents.

With the North Dakota State Bison not being in the FBS, as they are a FCS team, they don't get the same mainstream recognition. However, NFL scouts will find talent at any spot, and Kubitz is someone who's at least worth a flyer.

He has a solid frame, listed at six-foot-three and 229 pounds. Kubitz has shown the ability to defend against opposing wide receivers in formations. Don't be surprised if you continue to hear his name as the season goes on.

