Nick Saban bowl record: Alabama HC's bowl wins and losses explored

Nick Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007 and has helped the school win six national titles. Saban is considered by some to be the greatest college football coach of all time and has plenty of national titles and bowl wins to back up his claim.

So how many bowl games has Nick Saban won in his career?

Nick Saban's Sugar Bowl record

Nick Saban has been a head coach in seven Sugar Bowls over his college football career and won four.

Saban first coached in the Sugar Bowl as the head coach of the LSU Tigers. The game took place on Jan. 1, 2002, with Saban's Tigers winning the game 47-34 over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Nick Saban reached another Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2004, as the LSU Tigers beat the Oklahoma Sooners 21-14.

After starting his Sugar Bowl record 2-0, he didn't make it again until the 2008 game, after spending time in the NFL. It was his second year in Alabama, but this time, Saban lost 31-17 to the Utah Utes.

Saban and the Crimson Tide went back-to-back Sugar Bowls in 2013 and 2014 with Alabama losing both matchups. They then won the Sugar Bowl in 2017 and won it again in 2021, which is the final time he has coached in the Sugar Bowl.

How many bowl games has Nick Saban won with Alabama?

Nick Saban has won 16 Bowl Games

Nick Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007. During his tenure with the Crimson Tide, including the National Championship, Saban has won 16 Bowl Games, while in his entire career, he has won 20 Bowl Games. Saban has lost 11 Bowl Games in his career.

In his first season at Alabama, Saban and the Crimson Tide beat the Colorado Buffaloes 30-24 in the Independence Bowl.

How many times has Nick Saban lost the National Championship Game?

Nick Saban has coached in 10 National Championship Games, with nine being with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban first coached in the National Championship Game following the 2003 season, as the LSU Tigers won 21-14 over the Oklahoma Sooners.

In his career, Saban has won seven National Championships as a head coach with his three losses coming in 2016, 2018, and 2021.