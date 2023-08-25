Nick Saban outplays Alabama QB battle questions with his "democracy" remarks inside and emphasizes building "trust" among the players

With just about a week until Nick Saban and his team start their season, the Alabama quarterback battle continues to rage at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility. The departure of Heisman trophy-winning QB Bryce Young has created a void for the starting role in their offense.

While most of the 'Bama locker room has someone or the other in mind to lead their offense, Nick Saban isn't as sure yet. During an interview on "The Next Round," Saban clarified his thoughts on the Alabama QB battle and his players' views about the team's starting lineup.

"I guess what it would look like if you went and asked anybody who should be the quarterback, they'd all say the same guy. You really -- it's hard to read people's minds, so unless you ask them, you really don't know. But it's not something that -- this is not really a democracy, so you're not trying to take a vote to figure it out."

Redshirt sophomores Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner and freshman Ty Simpson will compete to secure the starting spot. With their season opener against Middle Tennessee slated to take place on September 2, it doesn't look like Saban will have answers to his top choice for the QB position.

How do Crimson Tide teammates feel about the brewing Alabama QB battle?

Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees should figure out their QB conundrum

While Saban and his coaching staff continue to figure out their QB situation, the rest of the roster also remains in the dark about their lead signal caller.

Alabama has nearly thirteen redshirt and true seniors, many of whom have played under offenses spearheaded by the supreme talents who previously led the Crimson Tide to glory. Quarterbacks like Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts are just a few names who have had the keys to the 'Bama offense over the last few years.

The confidence that Young and Jones displayed permeated the team. As offensive lineman Tyler Booker said in an interview with "The Next Round" last week:

"Bryce made you feel like we're going to win this game because Bryce is back there. I'm just looking for whoever in that room gives me that look. We haven't seen it yet, but I see the potential in a lot of those guys."

Other teammates of Milroe, Simpson, and Buchner have repeated similar sentiments. Edge Rusher Dallas Turner echoed similar sentiments on Thursday, although he seemed to have a bit more confidence in the current crop of signal callers.

"The quarterback battle is very challenging but everybody's good, literally. With the scrimmages, from what I see and during the preseason and stuff like that, it's iron sharpens iron everyday. So it's very unique to see."

For now, the Crimson Tide will rely on their veterans and highly talented roster to carry them to success while Saban and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees figure out their QB conundrum.