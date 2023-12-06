A few months ago, Nick Saban landed his first legacy commit when he recruited Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., the son of former Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick, who played for Bama between 2008 and 2011.

Kirkpatrick Jr. was in demand and was offered scholarships by Arkansas, Missouri and Auburn. However, he rejected all of them for a shot at playing for his father's former coach in Tuscaloosa.

In August, he became an internet sensation when he ripped off the Missouri jersey during his commitment video to reveal the Crimson of the Tide.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

During a visit with his recruit on Tuesday, Nick Saban was rewarded with a plaque by the Kirkpatricks, reading:

"World's best coach."

Expand Tweet

How Nick Saban recruited Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. worked out with Travaris Robinson, Alabama's cornerback coach, in July and was given a comprehensive workout at the Tide's facilities. According to On3, the 6-foot-192-pound defensive back is a 3-star recruit, the No. 48 prospect in Alabama, and the No. 129 safety in the class of 2024.

During the announcement, he gave a breakdown of how his recruitment was adroitly handled by Nick Saban, who invited him to his office and offered him his scholarship personally during his visit.

“I knew right about a week after Alabama offered that I was going there,” Kirkpatrick Jr. said. “I took a little time to think about it and weigh my options, but the atmosphere, the chance to win, the NIL opportunities, and me having an opportunity to play for Alabama led me to call T-Rob to commit. I knew it was where I wanted to go.”

In an interview with 247Sports, he detailed the reasons behind his decision to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide and, specifically, coach Nick Saban.

“I remember talking to Coach Saban when I was younger. It’s a cool story to tell my family in the future,” Kirkpatrick Jr. said. “When I was like four or five. Relationships, NIL opportunities, location, winning, legacy. I have a good opportunity to build a legacy there.”

Kirkpatrick joins a stacked class that includes five-star quarterback recruit Julian Sayin and five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe.

According to 247Sports, the Crimson Tide currently has the No. 4 recruiting class nationally behind the Florida State Seminoles, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

With Alabama on the rise once again, it could turn out to be a stroke of genius from Kirkpatrick Jr. to commit to the Tide just like his father did in 2009.