Nick Saban's business collective Dream Motors rides high on whopping $700M move to Florida ft. Mercedes

Nick Saban’s car dealership, Dream Motor Group, has expanded into South Florida following the acquisition of two Mercedes-Benz dealerships worth around $700 million from Bill Ussery Motors.

The Alabama coach and his partners finalized the acquisition of Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes Benz of Cutler Bay, both located in the Miami area. The comprehensive acquisition deal encompasses car dealerships, auto repair shops and a former police station.

This marks a great leap for Dream Motor Group in the world of American car dealerships. According to the company’s CEO Joe Agresti, the brand is committed to expanding further around the country and diversity remains at the forefront of the company’s values.

“Unlike most dealers who spend a lot of time thinking about franchise diversity, we spend a little bit of time doing that,” Agresti said. “We spend more time trying to be the best we can at running the brands we have, so we consider ourselves a bit of Mercedes-Benz experts.”

What the acquisition means for Dream Motor Group

The acquisition by Nick Saban and his partners marked a significant leap for the company in the Florida auto dealership landscape. It further adds to their list of stores across the United States.

The company already has a presence in Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas, and these additions contribute to the growth and diversification of its automotive business.

Below are the stable car dealerships operated by Dream Motor Group:

#1, Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands in Texas

#2, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge in Louisiana

#3, Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham in Irondale, Alabama

#4, Mercedes-Benz of Music City in Nashville, Tennessee

#5, Ferrari dealership Prancing Horse of Nashville, Tennessee

#6, Infiniti of Birmingham in Hoover, Alabama

Dream Motor Group is anticipated to sell around 22,000 cars every year in its new stores in Florida, according to Agresti. This will undoubtedly boost the revenue and valuation of the company.

A big win for Nick Saban ahead of the playoff

The new acquisition by Dream Motor Group comes as a big win for Nick Saban's business empire ahead of Alabama's College Football Playoff campaign. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide (12-1) are set to face top-ranked Michigan (13-0) in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day to qualify for the national title game.

Saban is looking to win his eighth national championship in college football, which further extends his record in the landscape.

This would also be the seventh since arriving at Alabama in 2007, winning the other championship during his tenure at LSU just before he transitioned to the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

