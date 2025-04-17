Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen drops 2-word message as Terrion Arnold hypes up Miss Terry’s footballing mindset

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold recently shared that he has decided to change his jersey number to 6 in honor of his ex-Alabama teammate Khyree Jackson, who tragically died in a three-way car crash on Jul. 6. Arnold shared a special bond with his Alabama teammates, head coach, and wife, Miss Terry.

Ad

Nick Saban has talked about the relationship between Miss Terry and Arnold time and time again, and has even mentioned that he was her favorite. While Miss Terry did a great job of supporting her husband, her football knowledge is also top-notch. The former Alabama head coach often shared how she got mad at him when the team didn't play well. In the 2024 college football season, Miss Terry went 7-2 in week 5 with her gameday picks, showcasing her abilities to predict the games.

Ad

Trending

Highlighting her knowledge during an appearance on the "New Wave Podcast" on Wednesday, Arnold said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Even her football knowledge, man, i mean her husband is the greatest college football coach of all time, Miss Terry… if you sit up there and watch the game with Miss Terry, you start to wonder… why ain’t she the Defensive coordinator??"

Ad

"Those are people who don't think they're bigger, those are people who can act like they're on top of the world, but Miss Terry msn she would be there for you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacting to his heartwarming words, Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, wrote on her Instagram story, "Baby brother," with a tear-drop emoji.

Kristen and Arnold have a heartwarming relationship; she always cheered for him from the sidelines and even marked her presence on his Pro Day.

When Nick Saban opened up about Terrion Arnold's relationship with Miss Terry

During his time at Alabama, Nick Saban's wife, Miss Terry, and Terrion Arnold had a beautiful relationship. The two were often seen laughing and hugging on the sidelines on gameday.

Ad

After a successful win in 2023, Arnold said Miss Terry cares about all the Alabama guys and does a good job of displaying her affection.

“She really cares about all of us and she does a really good job of displaying that,” Arnold said (per AL.com). " ... I would say it’s second to none, I love her and we’ll have that lifelong relationship. Everybody needs a Miss Terry.”

Terrion Arnold added that the feeling is second to none, that he loves her, and that he will have a lifelong relationship with Miss Terry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More