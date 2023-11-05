Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban pumps up Alabama fans rallying her desire for a marquee matchup at Bryant-Denny

It's a special week in Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban's shared history with the Tigers and the years of explosive contests since he left Baton Rouge have made the matchup one of the SEC's biggest rivalries.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is never far from the action in terms of supporting the Crimson Tide and calling on the fans to support her father and the team.

Before the kickoff in Tuscaloosa, Kristen shared a post on her Instagram stories designed to rally the Alabama fans to create a racket during the crucial Week 10 matchup at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

She captioned the repost:

"Show them what we got, fans."

Will Nick Saban change offensive schemes against LSU?

Earlier in the week, fans questioned whether the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers would reshape their offensive schemes due to one shared weapon.

Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was appointed by Nick Saban this season.

Rees played quarterback for LSU coach Brian Kelly when he was the coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish between 2010 and 2013 and worked for him as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in South Bend.

Kelly and Rees are intimately acquainted and that breeds a familiarity with each other's ways of playing.

During his weekly news conference, Saban addressed the question of Rees' shared past with Kelly.

“Tommy works hard and tries to do the best he can to help our players play well in the game,” Saban said. “I don’t think in these kinds of games you want to sort of try to — I don’t know what you would call it — do a lot of new stuff because the players need to have confidence in what you’re doing. They gain confidence in doing that through cumulative reps throughout the season."

Kelly, meanwhile, was asked the same question and he was largely complimentary of his former quarterback and offensive coordinator in his news conference.

“We’ve got a deep connection relative to a player-coach relationship and then a respect for him as a coach and what he’s done in this profession at an early age,” Kelly said. “He’s (Rees) a competitor. He always was as a player. You can see that as a coordinator. His teams are going to be physical.”

The Tommy Rees factor is not to be ignored and while the coaches might dismiss it publicly, the detail-oriented Nick Saban is not one to ignore even the smallest of details.