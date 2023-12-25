Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares adorable Christmas wish for fans ft. Samira Saban

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, showed her family's Christmas spirit with a cute post of the Saban clan. The image shows the Sabans photoshopped as Santa Claus, Ms. Claus and their helping elves.

Nick Saban takes center stage as Santa Claus with an Alabama-themed outfit, his wife as Ms. Claus and their kids and other family members as the elves. Their three dogs can also be seen. The image is littered with toy-like Alabama football players and stuffed elephants. The elephant is the Alabama mascot.

We hope the Alabama coach is enjoying his holidays, and this year, his family manages to get presents that please him. In the past, Saban admitted that he is rather difficult to buy for. He revealed in a conference before last year's Sugar Bowl that:

“The scouting report on me is I’m really hard to buy for, I don’t know if that’s an excuse or if it’s a reality. So I either get a sweater, socks, or you can guess what else.”

However, above anything else, the legendary coach would like to be gifted another national title to cap this season. The Alabama Crimson Tide face the Michigan Wolverines on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal for a chance to advance to the national championship game.

Is 2023 Nick Saban's best job?

Some experts are calling the 2023 season the best coaching job yet by Nick Saban. When we look at how they started the season and where Alabama stands now, it is hard to argue with the facts. Saban has taken one of the less talented 'Bama teams he has ever coached and taken them to a national semifinal.

ESPN's Marty Smith put forward this very argument on an On3 show, explaining Saban's dominance as follows:

“It’s the greatest developmental coaching job in-season that I’ve seen, because if you look at the evolution of the offensive line, the quarterback position, of the back-end defensively, it’s remarkable what they did.”

