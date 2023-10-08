Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban wows in white with Chanel bag ahead of Alabama - Texas A&M Week 6 matchup

Nick Saban's daughter doesn't miss when it comes to wowing fans. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are taking on the Texas A&M in a potentially season-defining game for the team. They are ready for the gameday, and so is Saban's daughter.

Kristen Saban shared her gameday look on social media, stunning everyone in a white dress and a Chanel bag ahead of the Week 6 encounter that went quite well with the Crimson of the Tide in Texas.

Kristen Saban looks ready to cheer on as the Crimson Tide attempts to roll over the Aggies in a few hours.

Kristen Saban never misses an Alabama game. She also amazes fans with her gameday looks. This time, she wore a white dress with a black belt around her waist, which was complemented by a black Chanel bag.

Here is the look that she shared on her Instagram story:

Kristen Saban's gameday look. (Credit: Kristen Saban IG)

Kristen Saban landed in Texas a day before the game. It's not her fashion sense that makes her a fan favorite in Alabama but her dedication to her father's team. And the Crimson Tide needs all the backing they can get against the Aggies on Saturday.

Alabama has had a jittery start to the season, and the Aggies game is critical, at least to make a statement. Can the Tide keep rolling?

Alabama to keep their running game?

Alabama couldn't move freely in the first four games of the season. It struggled against every offense in those games, barely getting over the line against lesser-ranked teams. The Texas Longhorns gave them the first defeat of the season.

In week 5, they found a way to move their offense, which became their running game. Jalen Milroe finally looked at home at quarterback, and Crimson got its first convincing win against Mississippi State. Saban would hope the team continues with what worked for them last game.

The 4-1 Alabama has a tough test against the Aggies, both sitting on the same record. Who will come on top in this intense battle?