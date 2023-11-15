Nick Saban's daughter can't stop fangirling over the Alabama HC after gigantic 49-21 win against Kentucky 

Alabama dispatched Kentucky 49-21 for an eighth win in a row for Nick Saban since the loss to Texas. It was also the game that clinched the SEC Championship for the Tide.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, was full of praise for her father after the win in week 11 of college football action.

She posted a video celebrating the greatness of the Alabama coach over an inspirational voiceover and a clip of him walking the Tide onto the gridiron on her Instagram stories.

Kristen simply captioned the video of her father:

" Him 👑🐐"

Nick Saban did not take the game against Kentucky lightly. Cornerback Arnold Terrion admitted that rat traps were hidden in the dressing room to prepare the Bama players mentally for a potential trap game.

After the sensational win, Saban spoke about the focus he instilled in his players before the clash.

“I was pleased that the team didn’t buy into the rat poison or whatever you want to call it,” Saban said. “I thought this was a little bit of a trap game and I actually asked the players yesterday in the team meeting to stand up and say what they had to do."

"Each position. Each leader at each position. And I told them before the game that I trusted that they would go out and do that and that’s exactly what they did,” Saban added.

Nick Saban rises from the ashes

The win against the Kentucky Wildcats made it eight wins in a row for Alabama and Nick Saban since the disappointing loss to the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa earlier in the season.

After the loss, the Alabama Crimson Tide were largely written off in most quarters as non-competitive.

With two games to go, Saban has led what is believed to be an average Alabama team to the SEC championship game and is in the frame for a college football playoff spot.

Speaking in his news conference after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats, Saban admitted to the coaching he has had to endure with the team.

“With this team, I didn’t have those expectations. I knew we could be good. I believed in them. But I knew it was going to be a work in progress. So, it was like every day, you’re just trying to teach lessons that will help them grow and develop. And they’ve done a great job of that, and it’s been fun,” Saban said.

Nick Saban and the Tide are on a roll again.