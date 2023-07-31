Nick Saban's Michigan State gig in the 90s was never a success, but the veteran evolved into one of the most brilliant CFB minds

What do you know of Nick Saban’s coaching career before his mind-blowing success at Alabama? Some may imagine that Saban was always a top coach who didn’t have to really work his way to where he is today.

Nothing can be farther from the truth. And this can be perfectly illustrated by looking at his time as the head coach of Michigan State football.

Saban arrived at Michigan State fresh from a four-year stint in the NFL as the defensive coordinator for Cleveland Browns under Bill Belichick. He became the head coach of the Spartans ahead of the 1995 college football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Saban’s reign at Michigan State

When Nick Saban took on the head coaching role at Michigan State, the Spartans had not won in 5 years. The team was also serving NCAA sanctions for recruiting violations that were committed before Saban’s arrival. The violations happened under the watch of his predecessor, George Perles.

It was only Saban’s second head coaching role, but he proved his worth. The fortunes of the Spartans began to improve with him in charge. In each of his first three seasons, Saban’s Michigan State team played in bowl games. He finished with a 6-5-1 record in 1995, 6-6 in 1996, and 7-5 in 1997.

Highlights of Saban’s tenure at Michigan State include an upset against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 1 at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans won the game 28-24. His team still ended the season with a 6-6 record, however. No bowl invitation was extended to the team that season.

Saban’s turnaround of the Spartans became really evident in the 1999 college football season. He led the team to a 9-2 finish in the regular season. He led them to wins against high-ranking teams like Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Strangely, he resigned after the final game of the regular season. He took his chops to Louisiana next, where he took up the head coaching role with LSU Tigers.

Saban’s tenure at Michigan State is not the kind anyone would associate with the Nick Saban we all know now. But without the wealth of experience he gathered there, he wouldn't have been the sage he is today.

His next job with LSU Tigers shot him to national fame, as he won two SEC Championship titles and a National Championship title.

Rome wasn't built in a day, nor was the legacy of Nick Saban.