Nick Saban shares his coaching approach at Alabama: "Everything is performance-based"

Alabama is currently facing an identity crisis after Saban's men were defeated by Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns 34-24 in the most anticipated game of college football in Week 2.

Questions have arised regarding the future of the Crimson Tide's quarterback Jalen Milroe's future at the position. With Saban having Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner waiting in the wings, the possibility of them taking the starting position is a possibility.

Tyler Buchner, a transferee from the University of Notre Dame, is the most likely option for Saban. Buchner was meant to be the Fighting Irish's starting quarterback last season but injured his shoulder on the third game of the season.

Buchner and Simpson lost the QB battle to Jalen Milroe in the days leading up to the start of the season. Nonetheless, Milroe's lackluster showing against Texas has opened the door to the position.

When asked about it in a press conference during the week, Saban had this to say:

"What's the key as a coach, to basically letting a player develop or deciding that you may need to make a change to the position given another player another opportunity?... You know, I think everything is performance-based. And, you know, like I said before, if and I've said this to the team, if you want security at your position, then you have to play well."

Alabama's opposition for the next four weeks

Alabama has the chance to quickly recover from the Texas encounter when they face South Florida in Week 3. The southern school would like to beat South Florida Bulls convincingly, in order to keep up with the rankings.

The next three weeks bring tougher SEC opposition, with the Crimson Tide facing the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 4, Mississippi State in Week 5, and Texas A&M in Week 6.

The Week 4 encounter is an especially crucial one for Alabama, with the Rebels currently ranked No. 17 in the AP rankings after beating Tulane in Week 3. Ole Miss is also in the SEC West Division, and a victory over Alabama could put them on the path to reach the SEC title game.

The Week 6 matchup with the Aggies is one Bama' should easily win, given that Texas A&M is having troubles of its own after losing to Mario Cristobal's Miami. Nonetheless, the Aggies are stocked with talent in their roster and Jimbo Fisher could make it a point to defeat the Crimson Tide in an attempt to save his job.