"Nick Saban wants it to be great": Kalen DeBoer credits Alabama legend for giving him space to thrive

Alabama Crimson Tide's newly appointed head coach Kalen DeBoer praised his predecessor, Nick Saban, for giving him space to work like he wanted.

The 2023 AP Coach of the Year, DeBoer, highlighted Saban's continued respect for the program, he mentioned that the legendary coach wants to see Alabama maintain its championship caliber.

"Coach Saban is respectful in how he's trying to handle things and how he sees the program moving forward," DeBoer said this week, via "Bussin' With The Boys."

While maintaining a respectful distance, Saban has entrusted the new coach and his staff to carry the torch. DeBoer, acknowledging the contributions of all who've made Alabama great, wants to ensure a sense of continuity and shared pride.

"He wants it to be great. He wasn't to continue to see it go up. He wants to see us build on all the things that he's put in place. He's almost been over-the-top respectful in trying to keep that distance. I want him to know that this is our program. We want everyone who stepped foot in this building and made this place great to be a part of it."

Coach DeBoer acknowledged that most players signed up for the program under Saban's leadership, yet they've readily embraced the upcoming shift.

"You know what you signed up for," DeBoer said regarding the pressure of replacing Saban. "Being around these guys, you understand the reasons why they came to this program. It's Alabama football, and it has a lot to do with Nick Saban.”

DeBoer also talked about the players' unwavering pride in the program and their hunger to be part of its evolution.

“They are so proud of this program, and they want to be the ones who carry on the legacy into a new era. The guys in this program who chose to stay over the last couple of months are here because they believe in this place and what we can accomplish.”

Nick Saban offers encouraging words for Kalen DeBoer

Recently, at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, Nick Saban commended new head coach Kalen DeBoer. While talking to the press, the 72-year-old praised DeBoer’s performance during the team's A-day game, particularly the team's discipline and coaching.

"I thought the team looked well-coached," Saban said. "They played hard. They played with a lot of discipline. I know they got a lot of young players at some positions, so their development is going to be critical to success."

Saban continued by saying that DeBoer is a good person and he has a good staff. Now, both, the former and current coaches of Alabama will be participating in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am golf event commencing in Birmingham next week.