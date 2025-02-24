The Georgia B͏ulldogs, under ͏Kirby S͏mar͏t, have built a d͏ynasty. With two national champions͏hips͏ in͏ the last four years, they’ve set the͏ standard in college football. Even in what many called a "down year͏," Georgia still wo͏n͏ the SEC.

In 2024, Geor͏gia led the na͏tion͏ in view͏ership, averaging 8.6 million viewers ͏per game, which was 1.8 million more than Ohio State. The͏y͏ ͏had 10 of the 50 mo͏st͏-watched games, proving their ͏pull on national TV. The SEC's deal with ABC o͏n͏ly ͏b͏oosted their exposure, making them the mo͏st͏-͏watched tea͏m of the year. However,͏ ͏their ͏performance dipp͏ed in the͏ expand͏ed College Footba͏ll Playoff, raisi͏ng co͏n͏cerns for 2025.͏

College Football analyst Josh Pate shared his views about the team on his podcast on YouTube. He built a Top 12 of college football teams right now and it was published on Monday.

“Georgia's been the number one program in the country. Georgia is the number one program in college football right now,” he said. [5:55 onwards]

“You look into the last four years, you got two national championships baked in there. Clearly, no one else has done that. Couple of conference titles. They just won the SEC this past year in what most Georgia fans would consider a down year.”

He highlighted their recruiting dominance, elite coaching staff and organizational strength.

"It's an elite talent acquisition program. They're right there at the top with Alabama over the past four years as being the top recruiter in the conference. Their staff has been very strong organizationally people continue to try and pluck from them because they've been the model organization, sort of the standard bearer, along with Alabama in the conference and in college football over the past several years," Pate said.

Despite their stronghold, Georgia faces challenges in 2025. Their non-conference schedule, featuring Marshall, Austin Peay and Charlotte, lacks excitement. That could impact TV ratings.

Whether the Bulldogs maintain their grip in 2025 depends on their ability to shine in the big games.

Kirby Smart’s recruiting game stays strong as Georgia battles Texas for the top class

Kirby Smart isn’t backing down in the recruiting war. Texas might hold the No. 1 spot for now, but Georgia is right behind them, stacking talent for the future. The Dawgs landed four five-stars, including 300-pound defensive tackle Elijah Griffin, a beast in the making.

The 2025 class seems to be loaded. Five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson is a nightmare for quarterbacks. Tight end Elyiss Williams, at 6’7”, continues Georgia’s dominance at the position. Wide receiver Talyn Taylor adds deep-threat speed.

NIL deals are shaking up recruiting, and Texas pulled off a big move by landing former Georgia commit Justus Terry. But Kirby Smart isn’t letting the Bulldogs get outbid or outplayed.

Georgia and Texas are setting the tone for the future.

